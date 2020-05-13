The number of covid-19 deaths in Delaware County, Okla., increased by three this week to a total of 16, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

All 16 deaths were associated with the Grove Nursing Center in Grove, Okla., according to the department's most recent covid-19 executive report, released on Monday. The nursing center had a total of 50 resident cases and 28 staff cases, the report states.

The number of covid-19 deaths in Adair County, Okla., remained at three, none of which were associated with nursing homes, the report states.

In total, Delaware County reported 94 cases and 70 recovered patients, and Adair County reported 74 cases and 55 recovered cases, the health department website, which is updated daily, stated on Tuesday morning.

Grove reported 74 cases and 54 recoveries, as of Tuesday morning. Other cities in Delaware County with covid-19 cases were Colcord, Okla., with one recovered case; Jay, with nine cases and eight recovered; and Oaks, Okla., with one case.

In Adair County, Stilwell, Okla., had 44 cumulative cases, three deaths and 35 recovered cases; Watts, Okla., had seven cases with one recovered; and Westville, Okla., had 21 cases with 17 recovered, the website stated.

Oklahoma had a total of 4,732 cumulative covid-19 cases, including 278 deaths and 3,423 recovered patients, the website reported Tuesday. A total 125 of the state's deaths have been associated with nursing homes or long-term care facilities, the report issued Monday states.

Recovered cases are considered to be those that are not currently hospitalized or deceased 14 days after the onset or report of the illness, the website states.

