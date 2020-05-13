John Brown University was able to avoid furloughing employees this summer through cost saving measures and additional revenue brought in through the JBU at Home summer program, according to Julie Gumm, director of university communications.

Furloughs were a possibility that university president Chip Pollard discussed during his May 5 weekly video town hall meeting with the JBU community, Gumm confirmed on Monday. At the time, Pollard said the university would need to furlough 50 to 60 employees for a one-month period during June or July if the university did not become eligible for the Paycheck Protection Plan, she said.

There was some question in the Treasury Department's guidance about how to count student employees for the 500 employee limit for PPP, so JBU was waiting for more information to see if it was eligible, Gumm said. If the furloughs were necessary, Pollard also recommended salary reductions for himself and his cabinet, a three percent reduction in employer match for retirement and temporary early retirement incentives for employees over the age of 59.5 with more than 15 years of service, Gumm said.

On May 6, the Treasury Department issued their guidance on student workers and JBU was not eligible, Gumm said. However on the same day, JBU received positive information regarding its financial situation that revealed that JBU could most likely achieve its initial goal for necessary savings/revenue for next year without furloughs at this time, she said.

The non-personnel expense controls that were put in place in March realized a $750,000 savings by the end of April, which helps project savings for May and June, Gumm said. In addition, the unbudgeted revenue for the JBU at Home summer program, which allows students to take classes online at a reduced rate, grew to more than $600,000, she said. Finally, JBU was able to save through unfilled positions, adjunct savings, endowment reallocation and reorganization, she said.

Pollard and his cabinet still plan to take salary reductions of about half of what was originally recommended, Gumm said. Pollard's salary will be reduced by 8.5 percent, the cabinet's salary will be reduced by 3.5 percent and Gary Oliver, director of the Center for Healthy Relationships, will take a 5 percent reduction, she said. The reduction in retirement matching and early retirement incentive will still be in place, she said.

"These changes reflect the rapidly changing world that most organizations are facing" Gumm said. "JBU will reevaluate its financial position in August when it has a better sense of government guidance on re-opening universities and enrollment and retention numbers."

Pollard announced in a video on May 4 that JBU is "looking forward" to resuming classes on campus in the fall in compliance with government requirements to protect the health of students, staff, faculty and the community of Siloam Springs.

JBU temporarily suspended face-to-face classes for undergraduate and graduate students on March 12 due to the covid-19 pandemic, giving residential students time to make travel arrangements before closing the campus. The university resumed online classes after Spring break.

However before the closures began, the university was already taking some cost saving measures. JBU announced a 5.9 percent reduction in its operating budget on Feb. 27, Gumm said in March. Twelve employees, including staff members, professors and administrators, were laid off in addition to non-personnel budget cuts and cost savings in general insurance, utilities and deferred maintenance and trimming of unfilled positions.

The school had fewer students enroll and live in campus housing than expected last fall and the administration made the changes to the budget to adjust its staff and operating expenses to reflect current student numbers, Gumm said in March. Including adjunct professors, JBU employs 457 people and payroll accounts for 67 percent of the university's operating budget, she said at the time.

