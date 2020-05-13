Photo submitted Chip Pollard, John Brown University president, center, and his wife Carey Pollard deliver graduation boxes to graduating students. A group of 30 faculty and staff members hand-delivered boxes to about 165 graduates in Northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma, and boxes were mailed to students who lived outside the area.

Even though John Brown University's spring commencement ceremony -- originally scheduled for Saturday -- had to be postponed because of the covid-19 pandemic, the college still found ways to celebrate seniors.

A total of 245 undergraduate students, 25 online students and 72 graduate students earned their diplomas this month, according to Julie Gumm, university communications director. JBU is planning a commencement ceremony for this fall but has yet to set a date, she said. The university is considering scheduling the event for homecoming week or possibly adding a third ceremony to the December 2020 commencement, she said.

On Saturday, the university hosted an online celebration for traditional undergraduate students in the morning, and online and graduate students in the afternoon, which included messages from university president Chip Pollard as well as from professors.

The university also put together graduate boxes for all of the students that include commencement programs, honors medals, cords, a class of 2020 sticker, yearbooks for undergraduate students, convocation certificates and programs and a matted print of the Cathedral of the Ozarks by retired professor Charles Peer titled "Before Morning Chapel," Gumm said.

Pollard made himself available the week the school closed in March to take photos with graduates so the photos were matted and included in the boxes, she said.

A group of 30 faculty and staff members hand-delivered the boxes to about 165 graduates in the Northwest Arkansas area and even to a few in Tulsa, Okla., Gumm said. Some faculty members even dressed in their commencement regalia to make deliveries, she said. The rest of the boxes are being mailed to graduates' homes, she said.

The university announced on March 12 that face-to-face classes for undergraduate and graduate students were temporarily suspended due to covid-19 and classes resumed in an online format on March 30. Pollard announced last week that the university is "looking forward" to resuming classes on campus in the fall.

Students' degrees will still be conferred as usual in May, or when their degree requirements are completed, so any plans for graduate school and jobs will not be affected by a postponement of the graduation ceremony, the university website states.

General News on 05/13/2020