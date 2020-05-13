Photo submitted Little Jaxon Blair, right, video chats with big couple Jeff and Leslie Bland. Jeff Bland is a school resource officer who is a part of the Bigs with Badges program in Siloam Springs.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siloam Springs is keeping kids connected with their mentors even while they can't meet in person.

Adult volunteers, referred to as "bigs," are encouraged to meet virtually with their matches, or "littles," using the Zoom video conferencing technology, Facetime or other platforms, to play games, talk, read books together and hang out, according to Katelyn Coon, Siloam Springs program manager. The organization is also offering virtual group activities, such as a farm tour, cooking demonstrations with staff members and even an online pet show, where kids got to show off their own animals, she said.

The Siloam Springs program, based in the Panther Health and Wellness Clinic at the intermediate school, is part of the larger Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas.

Currently the local program has about 30 matches between volunteer mentors and students, Coon said. Half of the matches are site based, meeting weekly at Southside Elementary School, while the other half are community based, meeting two to four times a month independently. The site-based matches are staying connected by writing letters while community matches are connecting online, Coon said.

"With everything going on now, we know that the children of our community have endured trauma throughout the past eight weeks since the beginning of covid-19 in Arkansas," Coon said. "Our mission is more important than ever."

Kids still need connection and while schools are trying to help stay them connected academically, they are having a harder time helping students with social development, according to Tami Shaver, executive director of Big Sisters Big Brothers of Northwest Arkansas. Research shows that friendships help manage stress, so it is important to keep connected during this time when they may be facing stress at home and in the community because of the pandemic, she said.

"They just really need the connection right now and parents need breaks right now," Shaver said. "(As a parent) it's nice to have someone else in your corner."

The mentoring organization, which pairs under-resourced youth with vetted adult volunteers, has proven, long-term benefits. Positive mentoring relationships can help littles achieve success in life and littles in the nationwide program are 52 percent less likely to skip school and 46 less likely to begin using illegal drugs, Coon said.

Mentors help kids stay away from negative experiences, such as starting to drink alcohol or skipping school, and focus on good things such as graduating from high school or going to college, she said. Mentors also help kids figure out who they are, she said.

"All of our kids have great families, (but) at a certain stage you don't want to listen to family," Shaver said. "It's nice when a big can come alongside and say the same thing as parents."

Currently, the local program has 30 children waiting to be matched with a Big Brother or Big Sister in the Siloam Springs area, Coon said. Before the pandemic began, the organization was making plans to expand along the Arkansas Highway 59 corridor and also has children waiting for a mentor in the Gentry, Decatur and Gravette areas, she said.

All services to families, children and volunteers are free of cost and funded by community support, Coon said. Last time the country experienced an economic downturn, Big Brothers Big Sisters had to pull out of Siloam Springs, but this time the organization is committed to staying in the community, Shaver said.

"We have worked so hard with building up relationships and hiring people from the community that we don't want to lose that," she said.

The Siloam Springs program has had to cancel, postpone or re-imagine several fundraisers because of the covid-19 pandemic, Shaver said. The crawfish boil planned for May 30 has been canceled and the Bowl for Kids Sake in July has been transitioned to an online quiz bowl, she said. Donors will receive a free T-shirt and the Siloam Springs organization hopes to have a big celebration in the fall, Coon said.

More information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siloam Springs is available online at bbbsnwa.org or on the Big Brothers Big Sisters Siloam Springs Facebook page.

