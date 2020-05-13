Stacy Morris, the Farmers Market manager and interim executive director of Main Street Siloam Springs, has been hired as the new executive director for Main Street Siloam Springs, according to a Tuesday press release.

Morris, who has been with the nonprofit for eight years, is a long time leader, the press release states.

Morris has been a resident of the community for more than 30 years, the press release states. Her career included 15 years of banking before staying at home to raise her children, the press release states.

When she returned to the work force she discovered her true passion in helping local farmers connect directly to their consumers through the Farmers Market, the press release states.

"I am excited to step into the role of executive director," Morris said. "I've enjoyed leading the Farmers Market and watching it grow into a thriving venue for local farmers and vendors and a fun gathering place for our community."

Morris said it will be an honor to lead the organization into a new season, serve downtown stakeholders and community and promote Siloam Springs' historic downtown district, the press release states.

Main Street Siloam Springs board president Kyle Dixon said Morris has a passion for the community and the work Main Street Siloam Springs is doing.

"As a board we are confident that she will be able to continue the great work already started," Dixon said. "And take the organization, and downtown Siloam Springs, to the next level."

General News on 05/13/2020