Marc Hayot/Herald Leader Tom Myers (left) and Chris Jarrett display their certificates of recognition awarded by Mayor John Turner for their years of service to the city as Director Lesa Rissler looks on. Myers, wastewater superintendent, and Jarrett, a substation repair employee and meter reader, retired from the city with 18 years and 24 years of service respectively. Anna Balmain an ambulance billing clerk with 22 years of service, and Jeanne Curtis, deputy court clerk with 27 years of service, were unable to attend.

Mayor John Turner honored four retiring employees at the city board meeting on May 5.

Anna Balmain, Jeanne Curtis, Chris Jarrett and Tom Myers received certificates of recognition from the mayor at the start of the meeting.

Balmain, an ambulance billing clerk, is retiring after 22 years with the city, and Curtis, deputy court clerk, has been with the city for 27 years, were not present at the meeting.

Jarrett and Myers were present to receive their certificates. Myers, who has been the wastewater superintendent for the last 18 years, said it was a great honor working for the city.

"I saw a lot of improvements over the last 18-plus years," Myers said. "I am thankful to have been part of the process."

Jarrett, a substation worker and meter reader, has been with the city for 24 years and is now considering different options. He said he may get a booth at a flea market and sell some of the items he makes in his wood shop at home. Jarrett is thankful for having had a good crew to work with over the years and is confident about his replacements.

"The two I trained are really good," Jarrett said. "I think they are going to do a good job."

Turner thanked all of the retirees for their service.

"Don't be strangers," Turner said. "You are welcome to come back to any board meeting."

Balmain and Curtis could not be reached for comment.

