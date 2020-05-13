Thursday's school board meeting will be conducted entirely online and broadcast live on YouTube, according to Shane Patrick, director of operations for the district.

The board's past two meetings, including the regular meeting on April 9 and special meeting on April 30, have been conducted both online and in person, with some board members and administrators participating through the Zoom video conferencing app and others attending in person. The board room was kept open for members of the public who would like to attend, but social distancing practices were put in place. Recordings of the meeting were later posted on the school website.

To watch the school board meeting live: www.youtube.com/channel/UCeHyx-RPUClxIaZl_m1LxYA To email comments to the school board: [email protected]

On Thursday, members of the public can watch live on YouTube but will not be able to join through Zoom, Patrick said. Community members will be able to submit comments beforehand to be read at the meeting by emailing [email protected], he said.

Community members can watch the meeting on the Siloam Springs Public Schools YouTube channel. Links and updates will also be posted on the school website and social media sites.

