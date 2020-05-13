Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A Ford Mustang decorated as a panther with a mask on is one example of the creativity seniors used to decorate their vehicles for the drive-through event on Wednesday.
Seniors decorated their cars to drive through the line to drop off their school issued items and pick up their caps and gowns on Wednesday. Project Graduation created a balloon arch finish line. Volunteers cheered for students and gave them surprise boxes filled with items donated by local businesses.
General News on 05/13/2020
Print Headline: Seniors celebrate crossing finish line
