Seniors celebrate crossing finish line Today at 5:23 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A Ford Mustang decorated as a panther with a mask on is one example of the creativity seniors used to decorate their vehicles for the drive-through event on Wednesday.

Seniors decorated their cars to drive through the line to drop off their school issued items and pick up their caps and gowns on Wednesday. Project Graduation created a balloon arch finish line. Volunteers cheered for students and gave them surprise boxes filled with items donated by local businesses.

General News on 05/13/2020

Print Headline: Seniors celebrate crossing finish line

