Stacy Morris was appointed as the new executive director of Main Street Siloam Springs on May 12. Morris has been a part of Main Street Siloam Springs for the last eight years, serving as accounting manager and manager of the Farmer's Market.

"I love Siloam Springs," Morris said. "And (I) am really excited to serve our downtown stakeholders and community as the executive director of Main Street."

Morris said she has lived in the Siloam Springs community for more than 30 years. She began life in California before moving to Westville, Okla., when she was 10 years old to be close to her father's family, Morris said. She remembers coming to Siloam Springs to shop, dine out and going to the movie theater.

Morris also said Siloam Springs was one of her hangouts during high school.

"It was only natural for me to move to Siloam Springs," Morris said.

One of the jobs that helped Morris prepare for her new role was working for 15 years at Arvest. During her time with the bank, she learned about customer and bank accounting as well as mortgage lending, Morris said. She said the background in finance and real estate will help support Main Street Siloam Springs.

Morris left the workforce to care for her children according to a press release from Main Street Siloam Springs. When she returned to the workforce she discovered her passion for helping farmers connect directly with their consumers through the Farmers Market, the press release states.

During her seven years with the Farmers Market, Morris initiated programs like the Market Masters Program, which involved the Benton County Master Gardeners attending the Farmers Market during Kids Day and providing fun, educational activities for kids and and gardening tips for adults.

Morris also helped to develop the Online Market using the website LocallyGrown.net. The Online Market allowed farmers to continue to sell their products during winter months and especially during the covid-19 pandemic which has allowed farmers and vendors to connect with the public despite the Farmers Market being closed.

She also implemented the Power of Produce Club, held during Kids Day at the Farmers Market. The Power of Produce Club allows children to speak to farmers, participate in educational activities and receive vouchers to spend at the market and make their own purchase decisions, according to an article in the Herald-Leader on July 10, 2019. The program was developed by the Farmers Market Coalition, Morris said.

During covid-19, Morris created a plan to still have the Power of Produce Club. Morris helped organize To Go Kits which were ordered during the week of May 4 through May 7 and were ready for pickup on May 9, which would have been the first Kids Day for 2020.

The kits are free and contain activities, the passport and possibly a whole fruit sample from a local farmer like strawberries, according to a form on LocallyGrown.net. Families may order as many kits as the family needs, the form states. The Farmers Market will continue to offer the kits for the remaining Kids Days until the Farmers Market is able to open to the public, Morris said.

In 2019, when the Farmers Market moved to Memorial Park, Morris implemented a new program to serve samples of in season foods to customers as well as allow local chefs to host cooking demonstrations with food sold at the Farmers Market. Morris said she was able to do this through the use of the on site kitchen facility at Memorial Park.

Morris said she will always be involved with the Farmers Market to some degree, however her goal is to empower someone with a similar passion to take the market to the next level. For the moment Morris will continue to oversee the market along with her co-worker Abby Trinidad, the market's committee and the farmers and vendors, Morris said.

Morris did not share exactly what she has planned for Main Street Siloam Springs at this point.'

"My plans are to maintain the strong foundation of the organization while seeking opportunities for continued growth and economic development in our historic downtown district," Morris said.

General News on 05/17/2020