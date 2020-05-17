Gary Russell Abbott

Gary Russell Abbott went to be with the Lord on May 2, 2020.

He was born October 9, 1935, in Schenectady, N.Y., to Russell and Solveig Abbott. He was married to Evie Abbott on March 19, 1960, in Klamath Falls, Ore. He was active in Baptist churches everywhere they lived.

He is predeceased by his wife, Evalyn, after being married 57 years.

He is survived by his son, Steve and Jeannie Abbott, of Siloam Springs, Ark.; his daughter, Cheryl Sims and Kelly Dorf of Beaverton, Ore., and grandchildren, Jonathan and Lauren Abbott, Siloam Springs, Ark., David and Amelia Abbott, Siloam Springs, Ark., Matthew and Sarah Abbott, Denver, Colo., Krystal and Tony DeMartino, Beaverton, Ore., and Zachary and Jena Sims, Bremerton, Wash.; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

PAID OBITUARY

Inez Marie Brown

Inez Marie Brown, 76, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Gentry, Ark.

She was born June 22, 1943, in Summers, Ark., to Carl and Doris Mcconnell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date with internment being held at Old Union Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia Ann Castleman

Virginia Ann Castleman, 77-year-old resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died on May 12, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas.

She was born on December 11, 1942 in Nutley, New Jersey, to Benjamin Kulvicki and Ruth Evans Kulvicki. Virginia graduated from John Brown University in 1964 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She worked as a school teacher for 30 years. Virginia spent time in St. Louis, Missouri and Clarksville, Arkansas, before returning to Siloam Springs in 1996. Virginia returned to college and received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Arkansas School of Law in 1999. She worked as an Attorney Ad Litem and was the State of Arkansas Attorney Ad Litem of the Year in 2008. Virginia was a member of University Baptist Church in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Ruth Kulvicki.

She is survived by her children, Ryan Castleman and wife Pamela of Houston, Texas, Kelley Montgomery and husband Thomas of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Keith Castleman and wife Kelly of Edmond, Oklahoma; eleven grandchildren: Cole Castleman, Clay Castleman, Jacob Castleman, Victor Castleman, Trevor Castleman, Morgan Montgomery and wife Abbey, Laura Hardin and husband Caleb, Mason Montgomery, Meghan Castleman, Savannah Castleman, and Cole Creson; brother, Robert Kulvicki and wife Joy of Belle Meade, New Jersey, and her dog, Stormy.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs, with Pastor Trey Richardson officiating.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Kenneth 'Ken' David Gutierrez

Kenneth "Ken" David Gutierrez, 68, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died on May 13, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Nov. 21, 1951, in Colusa, Calif., to David and Toshi Gutierrez. He married Linda Morrow on March 13, 1982. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and retired after 20 years of service. He was a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, a member of the VFW and was a former chair for the Dogwood Festival.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Gutierrez.

He is survived by his wife Linda of the home; children, Nichole Gutierrez and wife Jayna of Rogers, Ark., Kimberly Johnson and husband Casey of Oklahoma City, Okla., Samantha Gutierrez of Siloam Springs and David Gutierrez of Siloam Springs; three grandchildren; brother, Johnny Gutierrez of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; sisters, Rita Fisher and husband Jack of Gilroy, Calif., JoAnn Gutierrez of Williams, Calif., and Marna Rivas and husband Ralph of Rialto, Calif.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, with mandate of 50 people or less at a time with individuals providing their own face masks.

A private service will be held at Wasson Funeral Home with burial at Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville. An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Richard 'Dick' Lee Page

Richard "Dick" Lee Page, 80, of Kansas, Okla., died May 12, 2020, at Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah, Okla.

He was born Nov. 28, 1939, in Downey, Calif., to Richard Louis and Irene Hensen Page. He married Freida Young on Nov. 1, 1961. He worked over the years in the oil refinery in California as a superintendent, as a volunteer firefighter, as owner and operator of Page's Market, as mayor of Kansas, Okla., and for the Department of Tourism for the State of Oklahoma.

He was preceded in death by his wife Freida; and a sister, Judee Angel.

He is survived by his daughters, Peggy Steed and husband Roman of Grove, Okla., Pattie Barlag of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Tammy Ward and husband Jerome of Kansas, Okla., and Terri Harrison and husband Tim of West Siloam Springs, Okla.; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Sam Page and wife Laurie of Saddlebrooke, Ariz.; sister, Janie Seymour and husband Tom of San Dimas, Calif.; and brother-in-law, Bob Angel of Davis, Calif.

A service will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas, Okla., Fire Department.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Sue Ellen Reagan

Sue Ellen Reagan, 88-year-old resident of Colcord, Oklahoma, died on May 12, 2020 at Quail Ridge Living Center in West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma.

She was born on February 26, 1932, in Stilwell, Oklahoma, to Ottis L. Tate and Pearl Walters Tate.

At high school in Roland, Oklahoma, Sue Ellen loved playing basketball and graduated valedictorian of her class. She then married Eugene M. Reagan on July 21, 1952, in Hillsboro, Texas.

Following their marriage, the Reagans sailed for Yokohama, Japan, where they served as Baptist missionaries to both the U.S. Armed Forces stationed in Japan and the Japanese people until 1954. Following their return stateside, they continued working to start new churches in Arkansas, living in Springdale, Jonesboro and Siloam Springs. Over the years, she worked as a nurse at Siloam Springs Hospital, Bates Hospital in Bentonville, and Siloam Springs Medical Center. Sue Ellen was a member of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Siloam Springs.

In retirement years, Sue spent her mornings sitting in the quiet of her driveway with her dogs, admiring her flowers. Her evenings usually passed watching TV with her cats and her constant companion, her "favorite fourth child," a Dachshund wiener dog named Ginger. Pat called her Sis.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Reagan; son, Patrick Reagan; parents, Ottis and Pearl Tate; three brothers; and four sisters.

She is survived by daughter, Roxana Morrill and husband James of Colcord, Oklahoma; son, Eugene "Chip" Reagan and wife Lois of Colcord, Oklahoma; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. Other survivors include her one sister-in-law, Mrs. Sophie Myers Tate of Roland, Oklahoma; and many nephews, nieces, and their families.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery, in Siloam Springs, with Pastor Chip Reagan officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. For the visitation, guests will be limited to 50 people at one time and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com. For an alternative to those remembrances provided here, memorial donations may be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017, Focus: General Research Needs or Quail Ridge Living and Rehabilitation Center, 564 State Line Rd., Colcord, OK 74338, in memory of Sue Ellen Reagan.

PAID OBITUARY

Obits on 05/17/2020