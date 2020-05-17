Photo submitted Athletic assistant Julie Kelly delivers a scholarship sign to senior Taylor Hull. Siloam Springs High School administrators, teachers and employees teamed up to deliver yard signs to all 175 scholarship recipients before the virtual scholarship program on Thursday.

A total of 175 Siloam Springs High School graduates received $489,580 in local scholarships during the 44th annual Scholarship Awards Program on Thursday.

The program took place virtually on YouTube so that donors, seniors, and family and friends could watch safely from home. It began with thank-you videos from graduates and comments from scholarship director Amber Carter and high school principal Rob Lindley before high school administrators and donors announced scholarship recipients.

"Even though our program looks different this year, the mission remains the same, helping our students enter the next phase of their lives knowing they have the support of their community," Carter said.

College and military scholarships, totaling $2.73 million, were also announced during the event, although Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship scholarships were not presented because the state has not finished processing forms, Carter said. The total for college scholarships is likely not complete because only scholarships submitted by colleges or students were announced, she said.

Although graduation, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been tentatively postponed until July 17, Carter said the school made the decision to move forward with a virtual scholarship program so that students can financially plan for college next fall. Superintendent Jody Wiggins announced during Thursday's school board meeting that the Chamber of Commerce set July 9 as the tentative date for the annual scholar's luncheon, another graduation week tradition.

In preparation for the scholarship program, school administrators, teachers and employees teamed up to deliver yard signs to all of the scholarship recipients, Carter said.

During the program, Carter recognized seniors, who under normal circumstances would have attended prom last month and would be in the midst of graduation week.

"I want to commend you for continuing to work toward your future even though the present may seem a little unfair," she said. "I hope this time of rain brings you beautiful flowers throughout your life."

She also thanked scholarship donors, both those who invest year after year and those who donated for the first time this year.

"You make this program happen," she said. "Your generosity to the graduates of Siloam Springs High School is the sole reason for its success. As with the seniors this year, it has been a challenging couple of months, yet you did not waiver in your support of these deserving students."

Holly Street Physical Therapy was recognized as a 25-year donor during the event.

Lindley credited film and television teachers Megan Denison and Tiffany Hamilton, along with Carter, for putting the virtual program together.

"Please know that we are so proud of you and this year's accomplishments," he told seniors. "We would also like to take a minute to thank the community for all those who sponsored scholarships, for all the support and generosity. You are the ones who make this scholarship night possible."

The scholarship program can be viewed online at youtu.be/maPVFudjuZw.

General News on 05/17/2020