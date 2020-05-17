Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday The vacant lot on the 900 block of South Washington Street that Chavez Management LLC wishes to turn into a subdivision. Of the total 2.84 acres, 1.76 acres is zoned for commercial use while 1.08 acres is zoned as residential. Chavez Management LLC is seeking to rezone the portion of the land that is zoned as commercial and change it to residential.

Planning commission members voted 5 to 1 on Tuesday to deny a rezoning permit for a subdivision in the 900 block of South Washington Street, which may lead the developer to look at various uses permitted in industrially zoned properties, including adult and sex-oriented businesses.

The commission met virtually with Todd Colvin, Jerrod Driscoll, Isaac McKinney, Chris Salley, J.W. Smith and Ted Song present. Thomas Montgomery was absent from the meeting. Only Smith voted in favor of the permit.

Chavez Management LLC sought to rezone 1.76 acres of a 2.84 vacant lot on South Washington Street, presently being used for a drainage channel, from C-2 (Roadway Commercial) to R-2 (Residential, medium) and plat out 10 single family lots on the 2.84 acre lot. The reason for the rezoning permit is that only part of the total acreage is zoned as commercial while the remaining 1.08 acres is zoned as residential. The planning commission voted to deny both the rezoning and preliminary plat permits.

Owner Javier Chavez sent a letter to the city detailing his reasons the permits should be approved. He concluded the letter by saying if the permits are denied he will have to consider putting in an industrial commercial property, which could include an adult or sex-oriented business.

The issue will go before the city board of directors on June 2.

Reasons for denial

Senior planner Ben Rhoads gave several reasons for recommending the permits be denied, including the area's incompatibility with the current future land use map; the proximity to an auto body shop to the east of the property; the Kansas City Southern (KCS) railroad track which is adjacent to the potential subdivision's back lot; the neighborhood context of having a subdivision among large houses; and drainage issues with the lot itself.

The whole area of empty lots, including the lot Chavez wants to rezone, are intended for industrial use, Rhoads said. The idea is that industrial users in the area would want sites with direct access to the KCS rail and there are a finite number of lots with direct rail access, Rhoads said.

Chavez's proposal channelizes the water runoff to the rear yards of each lot through a designated drainage easement, Rhoads said. While he acknowledged this will work in terms of storm water engineering, Rhoads said staff was concerned about the viability of the long-range maintenance of this easement. Additionally staff was also concerned about fencing or other materials washing down stream or causing a damming effect due to a high precipitation event, Rhoads said.

Rhoads said it is easier to manage drainage issues with only one property versus subdividing it into nine lots with nine potential property owners.

Gary Scism, a resident who lives on South Washington Street, commented that he would like the zone to remain commercial, because he is not in favor of putting in a subdivision on that small property.

Voting on the issue

Song made the motion to deny the rezoning permit, but the motion died for lack of a second. Colvin, planning commission chair, consulted Jay Williams, city attorney, and asked if the rezoning permit would just go before the city board on June 2 without a recommendation. Williams said Colvin was correct.

Colvin then asked Williams how to handle the preliminary plat permit. Williams said they can discuss it but can't vote on it unless they vote on the rezoning permit.

Rhoads said Chavez had sent a letter and Rhoads wanted it read into the record for it to proceed to the city board of directors.

Addressing the concerns

Chavez's letter addresses and counters the points the city made, stating there are residential homes to the north, south and west of the lot. The only building that is not a residential home is the auto body shop, the letter states.

Since the current future land use map designates the lot as industrial, the map will require the area along the west side of the railroad tracks to be converted from its existing residential use to industrial uses, the letter states.

The letter also mentioned the developer has a plan for the drainage issues. A new drainage ditch would be required and was proposed during the process, the letter states. However the additional fill, similar to what was done for the nearby auto body shop, would correct the problem.

If the city intends to apply the current future land use map recommendation for the lot, then Chavez will have to seriously consider a request to change this property to industrial zoning, including the possibility of having a sex-oriented business in a largely residential area, the letter states.

A second vote

"I do want to speak to the commission since we've not moved from either one of these topics," Colvin said after hearing the letter. "We still have to remember our scope, and yes this still goes to the board of directors."

Colvin also added the planning commission does not provide the same role as the board of directors and when the commission doesn't have a motion either way it puts the board in a spot.

Smith asked if the motion could be brought back up. Steve Hillhouse, a member of the public, commented, once a motion has died for lack of a second it cannot be revisited during the same meeting.

Williams found that according to Robert's Rules of Order 11th Edition, the rules regarding renewals of a motion that die for lack of a second can be brought back up during the same meeting.

The commission voted 5-1 to deny the rezoning and preliminary permit with Smith voting against the denial of both the rezoning and preliminary plat permit.

Colvin said he is voting to deny the permits because of how the future land use map has the property zoned. Colvin also said he is not comfortable with the big picture.

Smith said in a phone interview the following day that based on what was presented and the letter that was read he had to vote no.

"Prior to having the letter read I was leaning the other way," Smith said. "There were just too many underlying circumstances of it."

Other business voted on during the planning commission meeting were:

• Approval of a preliminary plat development permit for the 14800-14900 block of Lawlis Road.

• Approval of a preliminary plat development permit for 14701 N. Country Club Road.

• Approval of a final plat development permit for the 3000 block of Cheri Whitlock Drive.

• Approval of a rezoning development permit for the 4200 to 4300 block of Highway 412 East.

• Approval of a lot line adjustment for the 4200 to 4300 block of Highway 412 East.

• Approval of a lot line adjustment/consolidation of the 300 block of North Country Club Road.

The board of adjustment also met on Tuesday with Montgomery absent from this meeting. The board of adjustment voted to deny a sign variance for 2396 E. Tahlequah St.

