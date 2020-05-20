Siloam Springs Regional Hospital (SSRH) will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, in the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) Bloodmobile in the hospital parking lot, located at 603 N. Progress Ave.

CBCO, the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at more than 40 area hospitals, including SSRH, is issuing a critical appeal for all blood types. Increased local usage and continued blood drive cancellations have combined to drop area reserves to less than one day levels for all blood types. CBCO is strongly urging eligible donors to give immediately.

Because of the covid-19 pandemic, CBCO will adhere to government guidelines to ensure the safety of donors and staff members.

Donors may schedule an appointment by visiting cbco.org/donate-blood/. Upon arrival at the scheduled appointment time, donors should wear a mask. If donors do not have a mask, CBCO will provide one. Each donor will have their temperature taken in the screening area and staff members will be cleaning all equipment before and after each donor.

Appointments are strongly suggested so social distancing guidelines can be maintained and for optimal donor flow. If walk-in donors arrive and there is no availability at that time, CBCO will schedule them a time slot or they may wait outside or in their car and walk-ins will be contacted if there is a no show.

To be eligible to give blood, donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID. CBCO offers the following tips for those who plan to make a donation:

• Drink plenty of water or juice the night and morning before

• Eat a well-balanced meal around two to three hours before

• Bring a photo ID.

For more information, call 800-280-5337 or visit cbco.org.

Siloam Springs Herald Leader , Sunday, May 17, 2020

General News on 05/20/2020