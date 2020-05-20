TULSA, Okla. -- Cherokee Nation Business (CNB) announced Monday a "responsible hospitality" plan to provide a safe environment for guests and employees at its entertainment properties when they reopen.

Operations at the Cherokee Nation's 10 entertainment properties in northeast Oklahoma, including the Cherokee Casino and Hotel in West Siloam Springs, Okla., were suspended on March 17 because of the covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Brandon Scott, CNB director of communications, said there is no definitive timeline for reopening casinos and entertainment properties. CNB plans to reopen some of the smaller properties first and continue opening properties in phases, he said.

"We are currently deciding which locations and dates based on info from the CDC, and local and state health department information," he said.

Scott said he was hopeful to have more details on the dates and locations by the end of the week.

"How we move forward from this pandemic will be a part of our legacy," Chuck Garrett, CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses, said in a press release. "We intend to emerge confident in the knowledge that we did all we could to implement industry-leading protocols that promote the health and safety of our team members and guests. While the guest experience will be different than before, we will continue to deliver the same first-class hospitality and entertainment our guests have come to know and love."

The 21-page responsible hospitality plan addresses entertainment operations protocols, including casino gaming, food and beverage offerings, hotel, retail, golf and live entertainment, according to a press release.

It outlines procedures for physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitization, and noninvasive temperature screenings for both team members and guests, the release states. Those with a temperature in excess of 100.4° F will not be permitted to enter the building, it states.

Additional measures include limited hours of operation, occupancy restrictions and the required use of masks, the release states. Guests will be asked to bring their own masks, covering their nose and mouth but not their full face. The Centers for Disease Control advises the use of cloth face masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the release states.

Food and beverage offerings will be available with additional safety measures in place, though buffet-style venues and banqueted events will remain temporarily suspended, the release states.

"The 'responsible hospitality' plan was designed to be a fluid, evolving program that addresses the needs of now, while working toward the future," said Mark Fulton, COO of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. "We look forward to revising, streamlining and implementing improved measures as we progress toward a more resilient future and returning our properties, amenities and services to full operation."

In addition to the 10 entertainment destinations, CNB also operates a portfolio of nongaming businesses, and employs 7,700 people, the press release states.

General News on 05/20/2020