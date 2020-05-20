A Siloam Springs man was arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred at the Flash Market at the intersection U.S. Highway 412 and Mt. Olive Street on Sunday evening, according to a press release issued by Captain Derek Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department.

At approximately 9:21 p.m. on May 17, a suspect police later identified as Travis Dowdy, allegedly entered the Flash Market, the press release states. Dowdy allegedly displayed a gun and demanded money from the clerk, the release states. The clerk was able to telephone the SSPD and Dowdy fled on foot, the press release states.

Dowdy was identified through the course of the investigation, the press release states. Officers and detectives with the SSPD were able to locate Dowdy on Monday and take him into custody without incident, the press release states.

On Tuesday, Dowdy was being held in the Benton County Jail on a felony charge of aggravated robbery, according to jail records.

General News on 05/20/2020