50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

Chester R. Lauck of Hot Springs, Ark., known to the world as "Lum" of the famous comedy team "Lum and Abner" was scheduled to be the guest speaker at the annual Gravette, Ark., Chamber of Commerce banquet.

Mr. Lauck, a native Arkansan, became world-famous during radio days for his comedy wit with his partner the late Norris Goff (Abner).

The "Lum and Abner" program was broadcast for 25 years on a coast-to-coast basis and this team starred in 12 motion pictures.

This was Lauck's first speaking engagement in Northwest Arkansas. He was constantly sought after throughout the country and had made more than 2,000 engagements during the previous 10 years.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

Former state Rep. Railey A. Steele of Gentry was appointed by Gov. Jim Guy Tucker to a slot on the Post-Prison Transfer Board.

Steele, a Democrat, served two terms in the Arkansas House of Representatives before losing to state Rep. Jim Henderson, R-Sulphur Springs, in 1994.

Steele termed the board a "modern-day version" of a parole board, but recently recognized, under a new state law.

Under the new state law, the board offered some prisoners who earned it a chance to prove they had been rehabilitated, but would also reflect his (Steele's), the governor's and most Arkansan's view that people who "do the crime have to do the time" in public service.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

Siloam Springs senior midfielder Arturo Alfaro was selected to play in the annual Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game to be played June 22 at Razorback Field on the campus of the University of Arkansas.

Alfaro was the only Siloam Springs player selected for the All-Star soccer games, though head coach Jason Bowen said it was possible Rubens Mejia could be selected as an alternate if a spot opened up.

Community on 05/20/2020