Darryl Jacob Glenn

Darryl Jacob Glenn, 62, of Colcord, Okla., died May 16, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 27, 1957, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Bart Randolph Glenn and Shirley Jean Dart Glenn. He served honorably in the U.S. Army and worked various occupations before his retirement. He enjoyed fishing and camping.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.

He is survived by three brothers, Steven George and Johnny George, of Colcord, and William George of Texarkana, Texas; and two sisters, Dawna Hushelpeck of Texarkana, Texas, and Roberta Fraser of Colcord.

Visitation was held at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of cremation arrangements.

Betty Lorene Cather Wands

Betty Lorene Cather Wands, 92, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died May 12, 2020, at her home.

She was born Feb. 18, 1928, in Maramec, Okla., to Robert Cather and Magdalena Cather. She was a homemaker who enjoyed reading and gardening. She was raised Presbyterian and volunteered many hours to her church and community.

She was preceded in death by three siblings, her husband, and one grandson.

She is survived by two sons, David Wands Sr. and wife Delise of Siloam Springs, Robert Wands and wife Myrna of St. Charles, Ill.; one daughter, Alison Wiese and husband Dick of Boone, Iowa; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Wesley E. Whittington

Wesley E. Whittington, 88, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died May 15, 2020, at the Arkansas Veteran's Home in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born in Snyder, Okla., to Moses and Anna Whittington. He married Betty Schatz on Oct. 10, 1952, in Wagoner, Okla. He retired from the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Marie, and two sisters.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; daughters, Carol Leon and husband John of Virginia and Connie Labadie and husband Gerard of Siloam Springs; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A private burial will be held at Fort Gibson National Cemetery in Fort Gibson, Okla.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

