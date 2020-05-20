Sign in
Out for summer Today at 5:28 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Alyssa Drager, a seventh-grade math teacher at Siloam Springs Middle School, collects school-issued supplies from students on Monday. Students throughout their district are returning their Chromebooks and other school-issued supplies this week. Students have been learning online from home since mid-March and Friday was their last day of virtual school for the semester.

Alyssa Drager, a seventh-grade math teacher at Siloam Springs Middle School, collects school-issued supplies from students on Monday. Students throughout their district are returning their Chromebooks and other school-issued supplies this week. Students have been learning online from home since mid-March and Friday was their last day of virtual school for the semester.

General News on 05/20/2020

Print Headline: Out for summer

