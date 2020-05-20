As we welcome you back for a limited opening which began Monday, May 18, it will be with a change of protocol. Please check the library's webpage at www.siloamsprings.com/library for information or call the library at 479-524-4236 with any questions you have. Also, please check the City of Siloam Springs webpage at www.siloamsprings.com regarding updates related to coronavirus/covid-19. The following paragraphs are what the city posted regarding the library.

Due to covid-19, the public is requested to comply with the following when entering this building:

• Wear a mask.

• Do not enter building if you have a cough or fever.

• Maintain six-foot distance from other people.

• Sneeze or cough into your elbow.

• Do not shake hands or engage in unnecessary physical contact.

• Curbside pickup and drop-off will be on Fridays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Public occupancy will be limited to 30 persons with a 60-minute visitation limit. There will be limited seating. This limited occupancy, visitation, and seating will likely continue for the next 30 days. Summer reading programs will be virtual programs and not in-person.

New mascot

The library has a new mascot for its YA (Young Adult) programming. We had hermit crabs living at the library for most of 2019, but they moved to a more permanent home. However, Albus joined us this month. Albus is a hermit crab whose permanent home will be the Siloam Springs Public Library. Albus is also the face you will see when you access the new Siloam Springs Public Library Young Adult Instagram social media site. One of the challenges that Albus wants us to do is to create a fort at your home and submit photos of your fort to the Instagram page. Albus also assisted Leah as she presented a book talk "Dealing With Dragons" by Patricia C. Wrede.

Virtual programming is occurring throughout May. Preschool Storytime is Wednesdays via Facebook. Elementary Storytime is Mondays via Facebook. Young Adult Booktalks are Wednesdays via the library's webpage and Facebook.

Summer reading will be virtual this summer. You will be able to access these resources through the webpage and/or Facebook starting Monday, June 1. The preschool program will be released on Wednesdays, the elementary programs will be released Mondays, the YA programs will be released Thursdays. Participants for the summer reading program will be able to sign up through a program called "READsquared" which the Arkansas State Library is providing. Sign-up will begin Monday, June 1. The program will run through Friday, July 24, with the book logs being due then. Weekly incentive prizes will be awarded beginning Monday, June 8. We will have more details on signing up and the summer reading program in general within the next couple of weeks. The theme this year is "Imagine Your Story" with the emphasis being on fairy tales, myths, fantasy, and science fiction.

Remember our Adult Reading Challenge for 2020 which is taking place via a bingo card and the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten are ongoing programs. Sign-up is available for the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten through the library's web page.

The Adult Reading Group and Morning Book Club will not be meeting at the library through June. We will let you know what happens after June. We have virtual programs or virtual digital resources through the library's webpage and Facebook page for all ages. Check out the website, www.siloamsprings.com for information about these programs and resources. Digital Junior Library Guild will be available through May 31 and provides high quality e-books and e-audio books for elementary, middle school and high school students. Digital TumbleBooks will be available through the end of August and provides e-books and e-audio books for all ages.

Please visit the library's Facebook page at https://ww.facebook.com/SiloamSpringsPublicLibrary, the library's blog at https://siloamspringslibrary.wordpress.com, the Library's website at https://www.siloamsprings.com/library, call us at 479-524-4236 or e-mail us at [email protected] for more information about what the library has to offer.

And as always, we will see you at the library!

"I remember finding a Houdini book at the library and seeing an image of him chained on the side of a building. He looked so intense and scary, and I couldn't get that image out of my head. That started building up my love of magic." -- David Blaine

-- Dolores Deuel is the library manager at Siloam Springs Public Library. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

