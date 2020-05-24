Big Whiskey's American Restaurant & Bar is coming to Siloam Springs in July.

Big Whiskey's plans on opening its restaurant at Shoppes at Siloam Springs, located at 2998 U.S. Hwy. 412, according to a press release sent by the company. At press time, the exact date in July has not been announced.

Shane Miller, owner of the Big Whiskey's franchise in Northwest Arkansas, said responsibly opening was the right call, the press release states. Miller said the Bentonville location is already following the directives for phase one of the governor's reopening guidelines, the press release states..

"We are confident that we can open the new Siloam Springs location safely," Miller said. "We are prepared to adapt to whatever changes may follow, but for now, all grand opening plans are right on track."

Big Whiskey's planned its opening to coordinate reopening guidelines set forth by Governor Asa Hutchinson, which includes limited occupancy, the use of masks, gloves and other personal protection equipment and strict social distancing practices, the press release states.

Miller said hiring for the Siloam Springs location is underway and open interviews were conducted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the press release states. Training is scheduled to begin in the next several weeks for the July opening, the press release states.

The new restaurant will feature a 10-table outdoor patio, spacious dining rooms, a private dining room that seats roughly 30 guests and a sizable bar with plenty of large TVs, the press release states.

Plans will be adjusted accordingly throughout the upcoming weeks, the press release states. Big Whiskey's will offer a full menu for curbside pickup, in-store pick up and delivery for those who would feel safer at home, the press release states.

Austin Herschend, president of Big Whiskey's Enterprises said the expansion into Siloam Springs was a natural next step for the chain.

"We've had our eye on Siloam for a really long time," Herschend said. "We can't wait to be a part of this community that's doing such great things."

Cotton Patch closing

The announcement comes as another Siloam Springs restaurant is shutting its doors. The Cotton Patch Cafe will be closing the Siloam Springs location due to the long-lasting impacts of the coronavirus, according to a press release sent by Anna Proctor of The Power Group on Friday, May 22.

Cotton Patch also will close its Springdale location, the release said.

"First and foremost, we want to thank all of our guests and team members for their loyalty and support over the years," Proctor said. "We have greatly enjoyed being a member of your communities and will miss being a part of your family."

