The Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County is currently offering preregistration for all of its fall sports programs including tackle football, flag football, cheerleading, and volleyball.

Given the uncertainty of the current covid-19 situation, registration can be done online at www.bgcwbc.org and NO payment will be taken at this time. All payments will be handled before each program begins. The Boys & Girls Club understands that each family has their own unique situation given current events and wants to help make sure all kids have a chance to participate.

• Tackle football -- The club will be competing in a new conference this year with the NWAYFL (Northwest Arkansas Youth Football League) including teams from Gentry, Gravette, Pea Ridge, Lincoln, Prairie Grove, Farmington, Shiloh Christian, Elkins and Huntsville. All home games will be played in Panther Stadium; away games will be played in other communities' high school stadiums. There will be teams offered for fourth, fifth and sixth grades -- and new this year, a second/third grade-team for those grades as of fall 2020.

• Flag football -- Open to all kids in kindergarten through sixth grade (as of fall 2020). There will be a K-first-grade league, second-third-grade league, and fourth-sixth-grade league. K-first- and second-third-grade leagues will play all games in Siloam Springs on the middle school practice fields and in Gentry at Gentry Primary School. Fourth-sixth grade will play on the middle school practice fields in Siloam Springs.

• Cheerleading -- Open to all kids in kindergarten through seventh grade (as of fall 2020). Will cheer for the tackle football teams in the NWAYFL conference. Home games will be at Panther Stadium; away games will be held in high school stadiums in the other communities (Gentry, Gravette, Pea Ridge, Lincoln, Prairie Grove, Farmington, Shiloh Christian, Elkins and Huntsville).

Volleyball -- Open to all girls in third through sixth grade (as of fall 2020). There will be a third-fourth-grade league and fifth-sixth-grade league. All games played at the Boys & Girls Club gym (one at Intermediate School).

More info and updates can be found on their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/bgcwbc) or the club's website www.bgcwbc.org. For other questions, contact Clinton Thurman by email at [email protected]

