Photo submitted Volunteer Amy Smith works in The Garden in Siloam Springs. In addition to access to fresh produce, The Garden also provides a little free food pantry where people can anonymously drop off food and pick up what they need. The Garden was recently expanded to include six new fruit trees, 24 blueberry bushes, raspberry bushes, an asparagus patch and a classroom area.

Local food banks and nonprofits that address food insecurity have seen a big increase in need and in some cases an increase in support during the coronavirus pandemic, according to their leaders.

The organizations are also facing the challenge of operating while keeping clients and volunteers safe.

Before the pandemic, The Manna Center served an average of 1,200 to 1,500 people a month from Northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma and gave out 365,000 pounds of food annually, according to executive director Mark Brooker. The organization has seen an overall 25 percent increase in need since January, including 67 percent increase in March and a 22 percent increase in April, he said. Brooker credits the lower numbers in April to the stimulus checks issued during the month.

The Bethel Heights-based Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, which partners with more than 160 smaller food banks throughout the region, including The Manna Center and five other food banks in Siloam Springs, has also seen an increase in need, according to Julie Damer, marketing and communications manager. The organization has gone from serving 65,000 people a month to 100,000 overnight as unemployment rose, she said.

In addition to serving as a distribution center for smaller food banks, the organization also has 13 mobile pantries, three school-based pantries and is starting a series of pop-up pantries, Damer said.

While it's harder for The Garden in Siloam Springs and it's accompanying little free food pantry to measure use, it has experienced both a big increase in use and in donations, according to director Patty Arnett. The growing season for the recently expanded community garden is just beginning, with only a few lettuces and greens available for picking, she said. However, the items placed in the little free pantry, which allows people to anonymously stock its shelves and also anonymously take what they need, have been turning over at a much higher rate than usual, she said.

Before the pandemic began, there were more people taking items out of the pantry than people placing items into it, so it had to be supplemented, Arnett said. Now Arnett is checking the pantry in the morning and finding it full, then going back in the afternoon and finding all the items from the morning are gone and have been replaced with new items.

"Now it seems food is rotating through there very quickly," she said.

Increase in support

Alongside the increase in need, The Manna Center has also seen a dramatic increase in support, according to Brooker.

The organization has received more than half its annual operating budget in additional donations in the past six weeks, he said. The donations have come in from foundations, corporations and individuals, he said. The Manna Center has a link to paypal on its website and Brooker said he has a list three pages long of individuals who have donated everything from $25 to $2,000.

"It's amazing," Brooker said. "The outpouring has been very heartwarming to us because we have had to adapt the way we do business."

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank has seen more of a shift in donations than an increase, according to Damer. The organization has suspended the donations of food items for safety reasons and is instead seeing a shift towards monetary contributions, she said. Monetary donations are also more efficient during this time of great demand because the food bank can purchase up to 10 meals for $1, she said

Supply chain issues

Like many major retailers, the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is experiencing some supply chain challenges, Damer said. The issues have also decreased donations from some larger retailers, which is another reason the organization is asking for monetary donations, she said.

The Manna Center is also experiencing problems with the supply chain, especially finding the right kinds of food and proteins, and has found some unusual solutions, Brooker said. One farmer sold the nonprofit a cow to be processed into hamburger meat, he said. Others have volunteered to donate a cow and a pig, he said.

"I have a message of hope," Brooker said. "I am really, really enthused by this -- what we have seen in people coming out and helping us."

Keeping volunteers and clients safe

Genesis House, which serves as a day shelter for the homeless, usually provides clients with a place to eat hot meals but has had to close it's doors because of the covid-19 pandemic for the safety of volunteers and clients, according to executive director Tim Rogers. Instead, the organization is meeting with clients by appointment in the parking lot, he said.

While Genesis House addresses homelessness more than food insecurity, they have helped six or seven through their homeless prevention program in the past two months and have also been able to provide some food boxes for clients, Rogers said.

It has been difficult not to be able to extend the same level of hospitality to clients, according caseworker Lisa Burch.

The Manna Center has had to adapt to keep clients and volunteers safe, Brooker said. The nonprofit closed its thrift clothing store, which resulted in some loss of income, and clients no longer come into the building at all, he said.

While The Manna Center has lost a lot of its volunteers, mainly seniors, because of the pandemic new volunteers have also cropped up thanks to younger employees of local companies who are working from home and looking to fill their time. All volunteers are required to take safety precautions such as wearing masks and gloves, he said.

Clients are no longer being interviewed and instead The Manna Center takes their applications and pushes a cart of food out to their vehicles, he said.

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is also taking safety precautions, Damer said. It has temporarily suspended its volunteer program but hopes to start back up on a limited basis on June 1, so staff members have had to step up and fill volunteer duties she said.

In addition, the organization is increasing safety measures, such as screening and checking staff members' temperatures, keeping workstations six feet apart and supplying masks and gloves for those who work in warehouses, she said.

The organization has also made its mobile pantries no-contact, she said. Staff members place food items directly in client's trunks and clients are asked to keep their windows rolled up, she said.

The Garden in Siloam Springs changed its volunteer days to a volunteer sign-up sheet, allowing families to sign up for slots so they would not be working together, Arnett said. Tools are cleaned and time is allowed between each group for safety, she said. The arrangement resulted in more volunteer hours and more work getting done, she said.

For more information and a list of area food banks, visit the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank website at nwafoodbank.org.

General News on 05/24/2020