Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday during his daily covid-19 news conference that Arkansas high schools can resume athletic activities, beginning June 1.

While limited-contact sports such as baseball, softball, golf, track and field, cross country, tennis and bowling are permitted to have competition events, contact sports such as football, basketball, wrestling, volleyball and soccer are prohibited from holding practices and competition, but can work out in small groups.

The guidelines from the Arkansas Department of Health, in conjunction with the governor, are effective June 1. That date comes two days after the scheduled May 30 end date of the Arkansas Activities Association's athletic dead period, which has been in place since March 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

General requirements from the Department of Health include:

• Maintaining physical distancing of 6 feet between participants at all times, except when actively participating in the sports activity.

• Temperature checks for coaches and staff.

• Athletes, coaches and staff will be asked about fever, symptoms and exposure to people with covid-19.

• Face coverings, or masks, that completely cover the nose and mouth will be required for everyone 10 years of age or older. Athletes must wear a face covering when not actively participating in the sports activity, and coaches must wear a face covering at all times.

• Use of showers, saunas, communal spas or other similar areas will be prohibited.

• Frequent sanitizing of equipment and facilities.

• Avoiding huddles, high-fives and any other non-sport related contact.

The AAA said in a news release Thursday night that it will provide supplemental information on the governor's guidelines to the state's schools Wednesday. The information will contain an acclimatization process requirement for the first 2-3 weeks, a sample form for screening questions and an educational video for coaches about covid-19.

In addition, the AAA said that schools can also continue the option of utilizing technology to interact with their athletes if they decide not to work together in-person as of June 1.

Hutchinson said the guidelines for contact sports will be revisited June 30.

With the dead period in effect, coaches and players have been prohibited from in-person contact and working at school facilities, and have instead done virtual workouts via Zoom and Google Classroom.

Football teams are scheduled to hold their first fall practices Aug. 3 and the season is scheduled to begin the week of Aug. 24-28.

