Siloam Springs School District is gathering information from Siloam Springs parents and community members on the interest level of beginning a virtual academy within the school district, according to a post on the district's Facebook page.

The potential option would provide a "rigorous and robust education through a virtual school platform, allowing parents and families flexible scheduling of their time and educational commitment," the post states. Students in the proposed Virtual Academy would be considered students of the Siloam Springs School District.

"Our intention in this survey is to gain possible student numbers to help us guide decision making and develop a viable alternative option to the traditional face-to-face environment," the post states. "Please take a few minutes to let us know if this Virtual Academy option could support your family's educational experience."

A link to the survey can be found on the school website, siloamschools.com.

General News on 05/24/2020