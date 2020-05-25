Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Tornado sirens sounded in Siloam Springs and Gentry as a large wall cloud moved north from Siloam Springs and just west of Gentry at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020.

Tornado sirens sounded in Gentry and Siloam Springs around 7:30 p.m. on Monday as a large wall cloud passed through the area. Though conditions were right, no tornado was seen as the menacing cloud passed by Gentry and no local damage had yet been reported.

General News on 05/27/2020