American Legion Post 29 remembered local veterans during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Siloam Springs Community Building at 10 a.m. on Monday.

A total of 47 people came to the event, including Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin; State Representative Robin Lundstrum (R-87); City Administrator Phillip Patterson and Mayor John Mark Turner.

Post Adjutant J.W. Smith read the names of 63 local veterans who reported to their final duty station between May 1, 2019 and May 12, 2020, according to Smith. Past Post Commander Ron Evans sounded a bell toll after the reading of each name. Following the reading of the names, "Taps" was played.

Post Commander Stuart Reeves introduced Turner who spoke about the importance of remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Turner was followed by Griffin, the keynote speaker.

"I was honored to join with other Arkansans in Siloam Springs to express our appreciation for veterans who paid the ultimate price in defending our freedom and communicate to the next generation the importance of our veterans' service and sacrifice." Griffin said.

Griffin, a colonel with the Army Reserves' Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps, was introduced by Service Officer Jerry Cavness.

The lieutenant governor spoke of the need to appreciate and educate people about the importance of Memorial Day. He said 50 years from now people may not gather on Memorial Day unless time is taken to educate today's youth about the holiday.

Singers from New Life Church performed patriotic songs in between speakers. The singers performed the National Anthem and the "Battle Hymn of the Republic."

"I thought the program was very meaningful," Cavness said. "I appreciated the special music and the remarks by Mayor Turner and Lt. Gov. Griffin. As was pointed out, we must never forget those that sacrificed for our freedoms."

General News on 05/27/2020