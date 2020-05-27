Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Christy Barnett (left), Sarah Pense, Margaret Barnett and Mary Barnett Box place flags on the graves of veterans at Oak Hill Cemetery on Saturday after the American Legion Post 29 graveside memorial program.

American Legion Post 29 members hosted a graveside memorial program and placed flags on the graves of more than 800 veterans in Oak Hill Cemetery on Saturday.

Post 29 has been placing flags on the graves of veterans for Memorial Day for the past century, but honoring veterans with a graveside program is a newer tradition that began about four years ago, according to Post Commander Stuart Reeves and Service Officer Jerry Cavness.

Post 29 Honor Guard members posted the colors, conducted a rifle salute and played "Taps" for the ceremony. Reeves also honored David Barnett, a post member who died on April 12.

Barnett was a member of the Air Force who served in San Antonio, Amarillo and Del Rio, Texas, and in Turkey and Taiwan, as a base finance and inventory specialist, Reeves said. Barnett was a member of the American Legion for 36 continuous years and was a "huge" supporter of Post 29's programs and fundraising events, Reeves said. His late brother Robert Barnett and father Ray Barnett were also longtime members and supporters of the post, he said.

After the service, post members handed out maps and flags so community members could help place flags on the graves of veterans. Around 800 veterans are buried at Oak Hill Cemetery, dating back to the Civil War, and the list grows each year, according to Jim Gillig, Post 29 finance officer and honor guard commander.

The post keeps the tradition "because we are veterans and we honor our fallen," he said.

