Mark Alan Brooker, 59-year-old resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died on May 24, 2020, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Arkansas.

He was born on April 17, 1961, in Lakin, Kansas, to Dr. Richard A. Brooker and Lorena Carver Brooker. Mark married Sherri Breeze on June 9, 1984, in Louisville, Kentucky. He graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky, with a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Electronics. Mark worked as an aerospace engineer at Martin Marietta in Denver, and as a sales engineer for TRW in Boone, North Carolina, and IRC in Corpus Christi, Texas. In 1993, he and his family moved to Siloam Springs, and Mark worked in senior management at Dayspring Cards for 17 years. Mark spent close to 10 years at Manna Center, starting out as a member of the board and finishing as executive director. He was a long-time member of Community Christian Fellowship in Siloam Springs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Richard A. Brooker and Lorena Carver Brooker; brother, David Brooker; and nephew, Nathan Brooker.

He is survived by his wife, Sherri Brooker; daughter, Lindsey Taylor and husband Ben of Siloam Springs; son, Matt Brooker and wife Samantha of Rogers, Arkansas; grandchildren, Noah Taylor, Owen Taylor, and Adalyn Brooker; brother, Dr. Tim Brooker and wife Dr. Paulita Brooker of Houston, Texas; nephew, Brandon Brooker and wife Laneice of Arlington, Virginia; and sister-in-law, Amy Brooker of Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Community Christian Fellowship in Siloam Springs, with Pastor Pat Callahan officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Community Christian Fellowship in Siloam Springs.

For the visitation and funeral services, guests will be limited to 180 people at one time and everyone will be required to wear their own facemask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/ccfsiloam for anyone unable to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Manna Center, 670 Heritage Court, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

