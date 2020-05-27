50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

The Kansas City Chiefs football club informed the Siloam Springs High School band that they and the Gravette High School Band were scheduled to perform the half time show for the Chiefs' football game on the 22nd of November. The game was against the St. Louis Cardinals.

People who wanted to attend the game had to contact Mr. Bergen by June 15 in order to get a ticket. The ticket office of the Chiefs had sold out all home games except a few sideline seats for Gravette and Siloam Springs fans. They wanted one order sent by each band director and would hold the seats until the middle of June. The price was $6 per ticket in advance.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

Prompted by the discovery of a single woodland pest, a cooperative agricultural study was launched in the Siloam Springs area.

Under the direction of the USDA and the Benton County Extension Office, the Gypsy Moth Trapping Project field study was turned over to members of the Nicodemus Community 4-H Club.

"We're the first group in the nation to do this," said club president Rachel Robinson. "It's an experimental project."

According to an announcement by county extension agent Robert Seay, a gypsy moth was trapped at the Siloam Springs airport in 1994 and the current project surveyed the area within four square miles of that point.

Each of the Nicodemus 4-H members were trained in the proper installation of moth traps, identification of gypsy moths and caterpillars and trap monitoring procedures.

The area was divided into sections and 34 moth traps containing a sex pheromone to attract the male moths were placed.

"Inside they have a lure to attract the male," Robinson said, "and really sticky glue."

Gypsy moths are forwign insects which became established in this country in 1869 after sepcimens brought from Europe excaped froma laboratory in Massachusetts. With no natural enemies the Gypsy Moth flourished and became a killer of eastern hardwood forests.

While the moth is not dangerous, infestations of the caterpillars can strip forests in a matter of days.

"The caterpillar is easy to identify because it has red and blue dots on its back," Robinson said.

Fully developed moths are either brown or white with dark stripes on their wings and have distinctively feathered antennae.

"They look like rabbits," Robinson said.

10 Years Ago

Former Siloam Springs volleyball player Staci Williamson, who signed up for a volleyball scholarship with John Brown University was awarded the Royce & Peggy Smith Christian Athlete Scholarship by Motivation Ministry.

The scholarship was for $1,000 per year for four years.

Williamson competed with applicants from 10 states for one of 12 awards.

In addition to the financial award. Motivation ministry matched Williamson with an adult Christian mentor in Siloam Springs while she attended John Brown University.

Williamson was awarded the scholarship based on her well-exhibited Christian faith and her documented accomplishments as a member of the Siloam Springs volleyball team.

Community on 05/27/2020