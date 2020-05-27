Strains and sprains are the two most common acute soft-tissue injuries and typically occur because of trauma, which can be anything from a rough hit while playing sports to stepping off a curb the wrong way. Though both share one major symptom -- pain -- there are significant differences between the two injuries:

Strains involve tears to muscle fibers or tendons. Two of the most common locations strains occur are the hamstring and the back. Depending on the severity, symptoms typically include pain, swelling and sometimes limited range of motion.

Sprains on the other hand, involve tears to ligaments. This tearing, depending on the severity, can affect joint stability and typically cause pain and swelling.

If your sprain or strain isn't severe, there are things you can do to treat them at home. Following the RICE protocol helps most soft-tissue injuries. Rest the injured area, use ice packs for 20-minute intervals, use a compression bandage of some kind on the affected area and elevate your injury so that it is higher than your heart.

If pain is affecting your ability to move or work, or you cannot put any weight on the injured joint or limb, it's probably a good idea to seek medical attention. Northwest Health Urgent Care Siloam Springs offers care that is fast, safe and compassionate 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Walk-ins are always welcome and no appointment is needed. The clinic is located at 3721 U.S. 412, Suite B, in Siloam Springs. Visit us online at MyNorthwestUrgentCare.com or call (479) 215-3080 for more information.

Seeking medical attention also applies if you've injured the same joint or limb in the past, if the injured area is misshapen in any way or if you're unsure how to care for it. The provider will not only determine the appropriate course of treatment, but also design, or refer you to someone who can design, a rehabilitation plan that will help you get active again as soon as possible, and do it in a safe way.

Is it broken?

If you put too much pressure on a bone, chances are it's going to break. This break is called a fracture. It's easy to tell something is broken if the bone punctures the skin or if the area is visibly misshapen, but not all fractures cause physical symptoms this obvious. If yours is one of the sneakier breaks, here's how to spot it. Symptoms include:

• Pain, usually intense

• Swelling

• Bruising or bleeding

• Numbness or tingling of the affected limb

• Limited mobility of the affected limb

If you suspect you or a loved one may have a broken bone, seek medical attention immediately. Broken bones typically have to be set in braces, splints or casts so they heal correctly and don't cause you any problems down the road.

General News on 05/27/2020