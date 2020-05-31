May 18

• Andrew Charles Rochler IV, 28, cited in connection with theft of property; fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.

• Travis Dale Dowdy, 26, arrested in connection with aggravated robbery.

• Joseph Eugene Gifford, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jolana Dru Johnston, 54, arrested in connection with failure to appear; false alarm, complaint or information.

May 19

• Ashley Nicole Kirby, 28, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Joseph Clarence Ellenbecker, 36, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

May 20

• Rudy Lynn Morris Sr., 66, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Patricia Lanette Foley, 48, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jeron Kane Nelson, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jeremy Lee Lambert, 42, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Daniel Joseph Anderson, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

May 21

• Troy Nathaniel Tate, 21, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; reckless driving; hit and run accident.

• Dennis James David, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

• Christy Dawn Campbell, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Candace Starr Matherne, 27, arrested in connection with shoplifting; other jurisdiction warrant.

May 22

• Robert Glen Beachamp, 38, arrested in connection with aggravated assault; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Beau James Smith, 38, arrested in connection with disorderly conduct; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.

• Omar Orlando Rodriguez-Contreras, 20, cited in connection with warrant failure to appear x3.

• Tiara Eabron, 31, cited in connection with obstructing governmental operations.

May 23

• Nicholas Lee Burrow, 34, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary.

• Joshua Michael Lancing Tinsley, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Elizabeth Louise Carpenter, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear (no insurance).

• Leigh Allison Hess-Bowling, 43, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; failure to appear.

• Johnny Dean Huddleston Jr., 23, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

• Felicia Marie Flute, 30, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Felicia Marie Flute, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear x3 (shoplifting x3, criminal trespass x1).

• Hunter William Ross Young, 25, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Nicholas Lee Burrow, 34, cited in connection with shoplifting; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

May 24

• Brittany Denae Evans, 33, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Rodney Dale Fletcher, 42, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; domestic battering -- third degree; false imprisonment second degree.

• Andrea Danielle Latti, 29, cited in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor second degree.

• Shannon Matthew Keith, 25, cited in connection with shoplifting.

General News on 05/31/2020