May 18
• Andrew Charles Rochler IV, 28, cited in connection with theft of property; fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.
• Travis Dale Dowdy, 26, arrested in connection with aggravated robbery.
• Joseph Eugene Gifford, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Jolana Dru Johnston, 54, arrested in connection with failure to appear; false alarm, complaint or information.
May 19
• Ashley Nicole Kirby, 28, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Joseph Clarence Ellenbecker, 36, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
May 20
• Rudy Lynn Morris Sr., 66, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Patricia Lanette Foley, 48, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jeron Kane Nelson, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jeremy Lee Lambert, 42, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Daniel Joseph Anderson, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.
May 21
• Troy Nathaniel Tate, 21, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; reckless driving; hit and run accident.
• Dennis James David, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.
• Christy Dawn Campbell, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Candace Starr Matherne, 27, arrested in connection with shoplifting; other jurisdiction warrant.
May 22
• Robert Glen Beachamp, 38, arrested in connection with aggravated assault; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.
• Beau James Smith, 38, arrested in connection with disorderly conduct; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.
• Omar Orlando Rodriguez-Contreras, 20, cited in connection with warrant failure to appear x3.
• Tiara Eabron, 31, cited in connection with obstructing governmental operations.
May 23
• Nicholas Lee Burrow, 34, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary.
• Joshua Michael Lancing Tinsley, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Elizabeth Louise Carpenter, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear (no insurance).
• Leigh Allison Hess-Bowling, 43, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; failure to appear.
• Johnny Dean Huddleston Jr., 23, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.
• Felicia Marie Flute, 30, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Felicia Marie Flute, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear x3 (shoplifting x3, criminal trespass x1).
• Hunter William Ross Young, 25, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Nicholas Lee Burrow, 34, cited in connection with shoplifting; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
May 24
• Brittany Denae Evans, 33, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Rodney Dale Fletcher, 42, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; domestic battering -- third degree; false imprisonment second degree.
• Andrea Danielle Latti, 29, cited in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor second degree.
• Shannon Matthew Keith, 25, cited in connection with shoplifting.General News on 05/31/2020
