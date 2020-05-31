The Colcord (Okla.) football team will return to team workouts on Monday, head football coach Austin Martin and athletics director Terrill Denny confirmed.

According to an article in the Tulsa World on May 22, the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Board of Directors rejected the organization's proposed guidelines for re-opening from the covid-19 pandemic by a 7-6 vote. The guidelines would have set re-opening to June 9. Instead, high school sports summer activities were allowed to begin reopening June 1, the article said.

The OSSAA's executive director David Jackson emailed administrators on Wednesday with a proposed list of recommended guidelines "to give us the best chance to minimize the risk of becoming infected."

Colcord is still waiting some clarifications on some of the OSSAA guidelines, Denny said, but the school will re-open its athletics.

"June 1 workouts will start, but we are going to be pretty cautious at Colcord," Denny said.

Martin said the Hornets will have weight room and conditioning workouts with small groups, along with extra cleaning, taking temperatures.

"The players and coaches are excited to get back preparing for this upcoming football season," Martin said. "I've been hearing lots good feedback from players who have been doing workouts at home and others that are ready to get back in their normal workout routine. With everything that's going on with covid-19, we are going to take extra precautions. ... The safety of our student-athletes is top priority and we will take all the appropriate steps needed."

Kansas football coach Jimmy Dushane said the Comets football team will also start workouts on Monday.

"Our administration is going to allow us to lift weights, but we can't do any team stuff," Dushane said.

Watts football coach Matt Stilwell said according to Watts administration, students can't be back on campus until July 6. He added that it looks like football will start as normal.

Thompson resigns at Oaks

Oaks-Mission head football coach/principal C.D. Thompson said Thursday he has turned in his resignation, which is effective June 30.

Thompson is taking the superintendent/principal job at Cave Springs, Okla.

Thompson has been employed at Oaks for 20 years, including the last nine as head football coach. He's also a graduate of Oaks-Mission.

"I'm going to miss my kids," he said. "Gah-lee, 20 years is a long time, you kind of get used to it and the relationships with the kids. I really appreciate the community of Oaks for letting me serve the kids for 20 years."

Sports on 05/31/2020