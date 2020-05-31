As we continue to practice social distancing, the 2020 Siloam Springs Public Library Summer Reading program will be different. Instead of having programs at the library and having the reading logs in the format we have had, everything will be virtual and available for viewing via the Siloam Springs Public Library website, www.siloamsprings.com/Library.

"Imagine Your Story" is the summer reading theme for 2020 and what a story we will have to tell about this year! Signup will begin Monday, June 1, and the program will go through Friday, July 24, through an on-line program called "READsquared."

READsquared offers activities and games for all ages including adults in addition to providing a log where the reading hours will be recorded. The website is www.siloamspringslibrary.readsquared.com. Parents, guardians or caretakers will need to have a current library card so you can sign your child(ren) up through your card or through your child(ren)'s card(s). The information needed to sign up will be home address, phone number, e-mail address, the age of the child(ren), and the library card number. If you do not have a computer at your home, you may use the library's computers to sign up or use the READsquared app.

After your child reads three hours in a week, they are eligible to receive a badge from READsquared and an incentive prize from the library. Reading starts June 1 and the first incentive prize will be awarded beginning the week of June 8. We will have a different prize for each week. The program will conclude Friday, July 24. We will have prizes at the end of the summer for the top three readers in the following age groups: 3-5 years of age, 6-12 years of age, and 13-17 years of age. Winners will be notified Monday, July 27. The age you are on June 1 will determine which age group you will fall into. Adults are eligible to sign up for this program as well and you will receive a certificate through READsquared for your accomplishments!

We will have a weekly drawing for participants ages 17 and younger. Four passes to Amazeum, a T-shirt for children, a book bag for children and various young adult prizes will be given away every week. When you register with READsquared you will automatically be registered for these drawings. You have the possibility of winning more than one prize but can only win one of a particular prize.

Virtual Story Times will be accessible through the Facebook Group page for children which is on the children's programming page on the Siloam Springs Public Library website. Ms. Mary will be presenting the elementary age story time on Mondays and Ms. Julia will be hosting the preschool story time on Wednesdays. Children's Virtual Program with Ms. Mary will be available on Tuesdays on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/SiloamSpringsPublicLibrary. Leah and Albus the Hermit Crab will provide Book Talks on Wednesdays and DIY Virtual Programs on Thursdays for Young Adults through www.instagram.com/albusthehermitcrab. All the books read and activities will relate to the theme "Imagine Your Story."

Please visit the Library's Facebook page at https://ww.facebook.com/SiloamSpringsPublicLibrary, the library's blog at https://siloamspringslibrary.wordpress.com, the Library's website at https://www.siloamsprings.com/library, call us at 479-524-4236 or e-mail us at [email protected] for more information about what the library has to offer.

And as always, we will see you at the library!

-- Dolores Deuel is the library manager at Siloam Springs Public Library. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

