Wilma Johannah Taylor

Wilma Johannah Taylor, 81, of Anderson, Mo., died May 23, 2020, at Freeman Health System in Neosho, Mo.

She was born Feb. 8, 1939, in Frankfurt, Germany, to Johaun and Sophia Roth. She married Valmond Taylor and worked at Simmons Foods Inc.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Survivors include her children, Brenda Jones of Anderson, Jimmy Taylor of Green Sea, S.C., and Charles Taylor of Siloam Springs, Ark.; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

Burial of ashes will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 05/31/2020