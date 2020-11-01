Sign in
Arrests and citations by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Oct. 19

• Brian Ruel Martin, 24, arrested in connection with fleeing; operating vehicle with no license plate; speeding; reckless driving; disregard traffic control device; disregarding stop sign.

• Nelson Omar Fuentes, 29, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the second degree; discharge of firearms or weapons.

• Larry Dalmon Lobb, 41, arrested in connection with probation violation.

• Zachary Mackenzie White, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Kylee Gabrielle Russell, 23, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 20

• Trudy Ann Shuman, 56, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ashlee Larae Bray, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jonhathan Neal Williams, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Gabriel Alexander Barajas, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 21

• Sean Eugene Gifford, 42, cited in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• David Dwayne Schwarz, 30, cited in connection with warrant theft of property.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with interference with a law enforcement or code enforcement officer.

• Blake Edward Martin, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brian Paul Rankin Jr., 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Justin Michael Woosley, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 22

• Wendy Marie Kindy, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jeffrey David Farmer, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Silverio Gabriel Camarillo, 41, cited in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• Misty Dawn Elmore, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jimmy Richard Nichols, 51, cited in connection with improper use of evidences of registration.

• James Douglas Bradley, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 23

• Amanda Don Henry, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Lee Ann Hitcher, 46, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Matthew Wayne Honeycutt, 21, arrested in connection with forgery; theft by receiving.

• Cassandra Dawn Jamison, 31, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia x2; possession of a controlled substance.

• Matthew Logan Smith, 26, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia x2.

• Patrick Carl Steven Randall, 27, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia x2.

Oct. 24

• Steven Walter Jachera Jr., 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 25

• Barnabus Sebastian Taylor Cheney, 26, cited in connection with theft by receiving.

• Russell Wayne Yoyetewa, 46, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Talya Diane Dana, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

