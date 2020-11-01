Colcord improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in District A-8 on Friday with a 22-6 win over Porter at Hornet Stadium.

The Hornets outgained Porter 242-80.

Trey Duncan gave the Hornets an 8-0 lead with a five-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and the Hornets also scored the 2-point conversion.

Colcord made it 16-0 in the second quarter on a 14-yard run by Stormy Odle and another two-point conversion.

Porter scored on a 55-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, but Colcord answered later before half when Stone Mayberry returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Neither team scored in the second half.

Odle finished with 12 carries for 112 yards, while Duncan had 10 carries for 75 yards.

Colcord finishes regular season play at Canadian on Friday.

Sperry 42, Kansas 6

The Kansas Comets fell to 3-4 overall and 2-4 in District 2A-8 with a 42-6 loss at Sperry on Friday night.

It was the Comets' second game last week after beating Nowata 52-0 on Monday.

Kansas plays its final home game of the season Friday against Dewey.

Keota 52, Watts 22

The Watts Engineers fell to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in District B-6 with a 52-22 loss at Keota.

Watts hosts Summit Christian Academy this Friday in its final home game.

Sasakwa 68, Oaks 22

Oaks dropped to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in District C-4 with a loss to Sasakwa on Friday.

Oaks plays at Bowlegs on Friday in its final regular season game.