The Siloam Springs eighth-grade football team bounced back from their first loss of the season to clip Bentonville Lincoln 24-20 on Thursday at Wolverine Stadium on the campus of Bentonville West in Centerton.

Lincoln drove 70 yards and scored the opening touchdown to go up 8-0, but the Panthers responded with a 1-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion from Jackson Still to tie the game 8-8.

Siloam Springs (8-1) went ahead 16-8 when Still threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pearson and then ran in the two-point conversion.

Lincoln pulled within 16-14 in the second half, but the Panthers answered again with a 55-yard TD run from Still with 1:41 left in the third quarter. Kimber Haggard ran in the two-point conversion as Siloam Springs pulled ahead 24-14.

Ramon Loyo picked off a pass for Siloam Springs on defense, and Gavin Woolsey had a big stop on fourth down to help the Panthers' defense.

Lincoln scored a late touchdown to get within 24-20, but the Panthers recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock for the victory.

The eighth-graders will play this Thursday as part of championship week. Opponent, location and gametime were not available at presstime.

Seventh-grade

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade football team defeated Bentonville Lincoln 22-0 on Thursday.

Fabian Lara rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns, while Tristan Anglin rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

Jonathan Hye had 10 yards rushing, a two-point conversion and he completed one pass to Jack O'Brien for eight yards.

Jayden Hooten had 13 yards rushing.

Overall, the Panthers (4-5) finished with 241 yards on the ground.

The seventh-graders return to action during championship week on Thursday. Opponent, location and gametime were not available at presstime.

Ninth-grade

The Siloam Springs freshman football team will host Springdale Southwest at 7 p.m. Monday as part of championship week. The Panthers are 3-6 overall.