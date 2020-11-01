Photo submitted The Siloam Springs junior high boys finished fourth Tuesday at the 5A-West Conference Cross Country Meet in Vilonia.

The Siloam Springs junior high girls placed third overall at the 5A-West Conference Junior High Meet on Tuesday in Vilonia.

Host Vilonia won the meet with 47 points, followed by Russellville with 54, Siloam Springs 90, Greenwood 96, Mountain Home 97, Greenbrier 145 and Van Buren 160.

Vanessa Frias led Siloam Springs with a third-place finish of 11 minutes, 51.5 seconds.

McKinley Boyd took 17th at 12:38.2, while Caroline Dewey was 21st at 12:46.6 and Brooklyn Hardcastle 26th at 12:56.4.

Lillian Wilkie was 27th at 12:58.0 with Avery Carter 35th at 13:10.4 and Hannah Bergthold 38th at 13:25.4 to complete the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Addison Harris finished 40th at 13:25.5, while Norah Perkins placed 55th at 13:58.8, Faith Harris 56th at 14:01.2, Bailey Church 61st at 14:05.8, Hailey Fox 65th at 14:16.3, Danielle Brisson 69th at 14:28.4, Avery Speed 70th at 14:30.7, Ava Jones 72nd at 14:35.9, Elizabeth Humphries 74th at 14:45.8 and Laura Fields 77th at 14:55.9.

Also running for the Lady Panthers was Kathryne Hilburn 15:18.6, Naomi Seauve 15:22.6, Malia Lykins 15:30.8, Abby Herndon 15:57.4, Sophia Atkins 16:12.0, Emma Humphries 16:25.6, Katelyn Cottrell 16:27.9 and Danielle Weilnau 16:38.1.

Junior high boys

The Siloam Springs junior high boys placed fourth overall at the conference meet.

Vilonia finished first at 30 points, followed by Greenbrier 69, Russellville 85, Siloam Springs 90, Van Buren 111, Greenwood 164 and Mountain Home 172.

Tommy Seitz led the Panthers with a time of 10:59.1, finishing 10th overall.

Jack O'Brien placed 13th at 11:03.2, while Sterling Maples placed 15th at 11:07.5 and Chance Cunningham 22nd at 11:14.2.

Jacob Seauve placed 31st at 11:27.3 with Jared Brewer in 37th at 11:30.4 and Korbin Rogers at 11:37.7 to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

Sebastian Romero took 43rd at 11:38.3, followed by Parker Malonson in 47th at 11:45.7, Cayden Hansen 51st at 11:57.1, Corbett Stephenson 53rd at 12:01.4, Reese Hardcastle 56th at 12:04.7, Decan Maples 58th at 12:10.7 and Bennett Naustvik 59th at 12:12.9.

Also running for the Panthers was William Bowles 12:20.3, Ivan Parra 12:22.8, Zane Pickering 12:25.8, Boone Eldridge 12:54.4, Caleb Wallace 13:31.8, Blake Kuykendall 13:45.5, Morgan Lloyd 14:05.8 and Corban Timbo 15:26.4.

Photo submitted The Siloam Springs junior high girls placed third overall Tuesday at the 5A-West Conference Cross Country Meet in Vilonia.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs eighth-grader Tommy Seitz finished 10th overall Tuesday in the junior high boys division of the 5A-West Conference Meet in Vilonia.