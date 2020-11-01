Charles Ray Cook

Charles Ray Cook, 72, of Lincoln, Arkansas, died Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1948, in Lincoln, Ark., to Ray Gates and Edna Janes. He was the oldest of all his siblings. Charles is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Karen Bishop and Brenda Martin of Siloam Springs, Ark. Charles is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathryn "Colleen" Robison; two sons, Mark Cook and wife Michele of Siloam Springs, Ark., Paul Cook and wife Delisa of Siloam Springs, Ark; six grandchildren, Dustin Brown and wife Ali, Dylan Cook and wife Samantha, Dalton Cook, Hadley Cook, Drew Cook, and Cameron Harrington; two great-grandchildren, Cayson Cook and AdiLou Brown; siblings, Linda Gates, Barbara Ford, Terri Brooks, Kenneth Gates, Ricky Gates, and Paul Gates; stepmother, Martha Gates; lifelong friends, Bob and Joyce Whitaker.

Charles worked for 21 years at Webb Wheel. He owned a turkey farm for 14 years in Lincoln, Ark. The last 17 years he drove a truck. He loved hunting, watching westerns, trains and being with family. A celebration of life graveside memorial will be held Saturday, November 7, at 11 a.m. at Martin Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask memorials be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation-230 East Ohio Street Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or http://pulmonaryfibrosis.org/.

Charles 'Chuck' D. Handley

Charles "Chuck" D. Handley, 84, of Jay, Okla., died Oct. 26, 2020, at Grand Lake Villa Nursing Home in Grove, Okla.

He was born Aug. 14, 1936, in Murfreesboro, Ark., to Grady and Ruby Handley. He married Emma Faye Jackson on Sept. 3, 1954, and he was a U.S. Air Force veteran of 20 years, serving in Vietnam and Korea. He was an owner and operator contractor for many years. He was a member of the American Legion and was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by one brother, three sisters and one granddaughter.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; three children, Steve Handley and wife Dorinda of Sherman, Texas, Yolanda Stevens of Jay, Okla., and Scott Handley and wife Vikki of Salina, Okla.; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services were Oct. 31, 2020, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Mitchell L. Jackson

Mitchell L. Jackson passed away October 28, 2020, at age 57 after a courageous battle with cancer. Mitchell was born to Bill and Marilyn Jackson September 20, 1963, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Mitchell is preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter (Bump) and Nadine Younger and Bob and Barsha Jackson and his aunts Linda Parks and Mary Hagedorn.

Mitchell is survived by his parents, his brother Michael, his aunt and uncle James and Beverly Joyce and his cousins. He is also survived by his adopted family: José and Herelia Martinez, Yareli and Brittani Jacz, and their daughters Tatiana, Talia, and Areli.

Mitchell grew up in Siloam Springs and graduated from Siloam Springs High School. He attended college at NEO in Miami, Okla., and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello with a degree in forestry. He worked 25 years for the Arkansas Forestry Commission and retired in 2011. During his retirement he spent time transporting dogs to the Northeast to be adopted. His efforts helped thousands of his animal friends find homes. Those trips also allowed him to visit his brother in New Hampshire. Later he worked for O'Reilly Auto Parts.

He lived in Clarksville for 25 years. When he became ill he moved back to Siloam Springs to be near his doctor, Dr. Patrick Travis, and his family. While back home he renewed old friendships and spent time with dear friends Michelle, Lonnie, Amy, John, Kelly, Lyn, Linda and many others.

Mitchell will be missed beyond words but will always be a part of everything we do.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 28, at 2 p.m. at Wasson Funeral Home. His burial will be private. For the funeral service guests will be limited to 150 people at one time and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers donations could be made to Needy Paws Animal Shelter, 1040 E. Main St. Clarksville, AR or Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale, AR 72762.

Ralph Avila Valdivia

Ralph Avila Valdivia, 89, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Oct. 29, 2020, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born March 26, 1931, in Dos Palos, Calif., to Martin Valdivia and Rosa Avila-Valdivia. He enjoyed spending time and making memories with his loved ones.

He is survived by two sons, Richard Valdivia and Benjamin Valdivia; and five daughters, Virginia Valdivia, Geneva Valdivia Lamos, Rachel Valdivia, Beatrice Valdivia and Evonne Sparza.

A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

