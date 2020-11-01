Active cases of covid-19 were reported in Siloam Springs School District, John Brown University and Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab last week.

Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab reported three active resident cases and zero active staff cases as of the most recent report on Oct. 26, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website. The facility has seen a cumulative total of 59 resident cases and 32 staff cases, the site reported.

At the end of the day on Thursday, the school district reported 11 active positive cases, including one student case and 10 staff cases. The cumulative total of cases increased from 53 cases last week to 61 cases this week. Seventeen staff members and 45 students were identified as probable close contacts as of Thursday and asked to quarantine, the district's website stated.

JBU reported two active student cases on Friday and three active employee cases, according to the university website. Fourteen students and three employees were awaiting Arkansas Department of Health contact tracing at home on Friday. The university has reported a cumulative total of 41 cases since last spring, up from 36 cases last week.

A total of 48 new infections were reported in the geographic area of the Siloam Springs School District in the past 14 days and 48 new infections were reported in the community of Siloam Springs, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement website, achi.net.

The school district website is updated daily and the number of active cases can be found at siloamschools.com under the covid-19 tab.

The JBU website is updated each Friday and statistics can be found at jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus.