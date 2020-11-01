Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday
Staff members at the Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center pass out treats on Friday. Staff members wore Halloween costumes with a different theme each day last week as they passed out meals to seniors and on Friday the center hosted a drive-through trick or treat. Many seniors are stuck at home alone because of the pandemic and needed to come out and have some fun, said director Alejandra Torres.
