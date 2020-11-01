Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Don Brooks and Richard Grubbs, both staff members at the Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center, pass out treats on Friday. Senior center staff members wore Halloween costumes with a different theme each day last week as they passed out meals to seniors and on Friday the center hosted a drive-through trick or treat. Many seniors are stuck at home alone because of the pandemic and needed to come out and have some fun, said director Alejandra Torres.

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday

