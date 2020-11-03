Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. José R. Romero, Secretary of Health, will hold a press update for covid-19 in Arkansas at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3, in the Governor's Conference Room at the State Capitol in Little Rock.
The update will be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/c/GovernorAsaHutchinson/live.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.