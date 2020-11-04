Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Officials cut the ribbon for the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County additional location in Gentry on Thursday.

GENTRY -- Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County (CAC) announced the opening of its additional center in Gentry, with a ribbon-cutting held on a rainy Thursday morning.

"This additional location will enable us to continue carrying out our mission to empower children to find their voice by providing greater access to services for child abuse victims and their families throughout Benton County," said Natalie Tibbs, CAC executive director.

The non-profit has been serving child abuse victims and their families from their primary office in Little Flock since 2000. The new center will significantly reduce travel time for families residing in the western part of the County, including Gravette, Decatur, Gentry and Siloam Springs.

Construction efforts began in April 2020 and concluded with the ribbon-cutting on Thursday. The center will begin providing services to the community next week, starting on Monday. This $1.1 million project was funded by the generous community that recognized the critical need and rallied in support.

This new center will include space for a range of services, including advocacy, forensic interviews, medical examinations and counseling, as well as staff offices and waiting areas for children and families receiving services.

"None of this is possible without the generous support of our community, friends and donors who continue to share our vision to eliminate child abuse," said Brooke Boles, CAC director of development. "We are grateful for the strong support as we make this dream a reality."

To learn more about the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, visit www.cacbentonco.com.