The coronavirus pandemic will not stop Santa from making his annual appearance in the Siloam Springs Christmas Parade. This year, the annual event will be a drive-through parade planned for 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, on the John Brown University campus.

Due to the pandemic, the Heritage League of Siloam Springs decided to change the format to a reverse parade. This year, all floats will remain stationary and spectators will drive through and see the floats, according to Mandi Reed, Heritage League president.

The theme for this year's parade will be "Holiday Heroes," Reed said. This theme is open to interpretation and can range from comic book superheroes to the real life version of police, fire, first responders and medical personnel, she said.

"We still wanted to hold an event for the community because we knew a lot of people would be disappointed if we did nothing," Reed said.

The route will begin at North Dogwood Street and West Valley Drive and continue on West Valley Drive through John Brown University's campus, according Trace Henley, Heritage League president-elect.

All participants are required to wear masks and are being asked to social distance, Reed said. All spectators will remain in their vehicles and floats are not allowed to pass out candy, she said. Heritage League volunteers will be stationed sporadically to monitor social distancing, Henley said.

Since the floats don't have to worry about moving, participants have the room for creativity when social distancing, Henley said.

Reed said the drive-through parade was the closest thing to the traditional parade the Heritage League could put on and was also the best option for the city to help with the parade. The police department will assist with traffic and set up barricades, she said.

"Last year we had 126 entries," Reed said. "This year we are thinking 75, but we are always open to have that fluctuate."

Registration for floats began on Nov. 1, Reed said. Participants may register their floats up to Dec. 5, she said. Judged entries will cost $25 and non-judged entries will run $15, Reed said. Businesses who do not want to put together a float can pay $100 and have lighted signage for their business on the parade route.

Organizations looking to register a float or purchase signage may click the link on the Heritage League's Facebook page or email the Heritage League at [email protected]