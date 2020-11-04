A record number of Benton County residents, including many from Siloam Springs, voted early or through absentee ballots in the 2020 general election.

Residents voted in federal, state, county and municipal races, which ended with Election Day on Tuesday. Election results were not available by press time on Tuesday. Local unofficial results will be posted on the Herald-Leader's website, hl.nwaonline.com, on Wednesday. Results are also available at vote.bentoncountyar.gov.

A total of 88,286 Benton County residents voted early compared to 68,394 in 2016, according to Channing Barker, Benton County communications director.

Locally, 5,100 people voted early at the Siloam Springs Community Building and 3,540 people voted early at the Siloam Springs County Clerk's Office, according to data provided by Dana Caler, elections administrator for the Benton County Clerk's Office. A breakdown of early voting in Siloam Springs for the 2016 election is not available, Barker said.

Siloam Springs has 8,726 registered voters, Barker said, but it is important to note that Benton County voters were able to cast their early votes at any one of 16 vote centers across the county.

County-wide, 16,158 absentee ballots were sent out and 14,090 returned ballots were received as of Monday morning, Barker said. In contrast, there were only 1,631 absentee voters in Benton County during the 2016 election. Approximately 30 extra people helped count absentee ballots on Tuesday, she said.

Ballots received in the mail through Tuesday will still be accepted and added to the numbers before the election is certified, said Kim Dennison, election coordinator for the Benton County Election Commission. Monday was the last day to turn in absentee ballots in person, according to the Secretary of State's website, sos.arkansas.gov. Authorized agents of hospitals or nursing homes had until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday to turn in absentee ballots, the site states.

Election results will not be official until they are certified 10 days after Election Day, Barker said.