Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Marinda Szalbo and Madilynn Allen collect canned goods at the entrance of the Halloween Spooky Spectacular. The entry fee to participate in the Spooky Spectacular is a donation of one canned good per vehicle which were donated to the Manna Center.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Becky Ortiz passes out goody bags to the occupants of a vehicle as Cameron Holley looks on. Goody bags were given out at the Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County's Halloween Spooky Spectacular along with candy and pizza until they ran out.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Melissa Johnston explains the rules of the Spooky Spectacular's costume contest. Participants get out of the vehicle and a volunteer takes their photo. The costumes are judged later.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Cars line up to enter the Spooky Spectacular at the Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County. Cars began lining up between 2:50 p.m. and 2:55 p.m. and remained steady, according to Director of Operations Stephen Johnston. The photo displays nine vehicles that are either waiting to enter or participating in the event.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Chandler Rice (left), jumps into action as Spiderman while his sister Maeleah in pink pajamas looks on. The Rices stopped by the Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County to participate in their drive-through Halloween Spooky Spectacular which took place from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Oct. 30.

