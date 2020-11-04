Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Mia Hevener looks for her shot last year against Springdale. Hevener is one of three seniors on the Lady Panthers' roster for the 2020-21 basketball season.

It was a different summer for the Siloam Springs girls basketball team.

Instead of team camps and summer competitions, the Lady Panthers spent most of June and July working in individual drills while waiting for permission to expand to full scrimmaging in the midst of covid-19 restrictions.

Then at the beginning of August, the Lady Panthers were granted the go-ahead to start scrimmaging each other in live competition.

"When we finally got to go live in August, it was kind of like you saw the kids get really excited out there," said head coach Tim Rippy. "They were happy to be playing defense, excited for someone to challenge them. You could tell they really missed that."

That excitement carried over into fall practices, he said.

"Competition this fall in practice has been fun to watch because the kids missed the game while they were away," he said.

The Lady Panthers have been practicing in earnest for 10 weeks now, and on Tuesday, Nov. 10, they'll open their 2020-21 season at Gravette.

Siloam Springs is led by three seniors in guards Sydney Moorman and Quincy Efurd and post Mia Hevener. They're joined by a solid class of juniors from last season's team that went 8-18 overall and 2-12 in 5A-West play.

And the Lady Panthers promoted a talented class of sophomores who as freshmen went 20-5 overall and 9-1 in Northwest Arkansas Conference play.

The seniors have led the way for the younger ones, Rippy said.

"Those three have done an unbelievable job of being good leaders and communicating on the floor," he said. "They've been a positive voice and understand how we want to play. Those three are essential in what we're doing. They've been so good with the incoming sophomores and have been bringing them along. The juniors have done a great job as well, but it starts with the three seniors. They're three really good kids with good leadership abilities."

Moorman is the team's leading returning scorer at nearly 8 points per game last season. She had been the team's point guard, but with other capable guards on the roster, she could play a lot of two-guard, Rippy said.

"She's had the position of having to play a lot of point guard the first couple of seasons," Rippy said. "She's still going to help in that role, but she will get to play more at two spot and focus on getting open for perimeter spots. As a result of that she can focus more on scoring for us. We're starting to see that in live play."

Efurd has improved her offensive game and is one of the better defenders on the team, Rippy said.

"Her best attribute is she's a good on-ball defender," Rippy said. "She's athletic with a quick first step. Whether we're playing man or zone, she's a good defender to have out there, and for her size she rebounds well."

Hevener spent her summer at Army basic training in South Carolina.

"(Hevener) went away to that and I think she came back with even better leadership qualities," Rippy said. "From my conversations with her they put her in all kinds of situations and in that you have to find a way to make your team successful. All the lessons she learned there directly translate to high school athletics."

Hevener is one of the best outside and free-throw shooters on the team, but Rippy said the Lady Panthers will need her to have an inside presence as well.

"She had stretches last year where she would wear it out," Rippy said. "She's consistently a threat at all times. She's also got to score inside and get offensive rebounds and stickbacks."

Juniors Reina Tiefel, Hannah Riley and Halle Hernandez all played key varsity minutes as sophomores and will look to make an impact as juniors.

Tiefel is one of the most improved players, her coach said.

"She runs the floor extremely well and is rebounding well," he said. "She is shooting the ball extremely well from the perimeter. When she is making a perimeter shot, we don't have a kid that can stay in front of her. That makes her a good weapon."

Riley is a top defender in the Lady Panthers' zone defense and has the ability to score a lot of points in short stretches of time.

Hernandez is one of the Lady Panthers' toughest players who isn't afraid to sacrifice her body and dive on the floor for a ball. Hernandez also will be a ball-handler for the Lady Panthers.

"She had a knack for making tough plays," Rippy said. "We need her to do that."

Alexa Maxwell, Sidney Pfeiffer, Grace Arrington and Baylie Tate complete the junior class.

Three players of the talented sophomore class look to make an immediate impact and others may join in before the season is over.

"I think in talking about the whole group (of sophomores), one thing they bring is intangibles," Rippy said. "They're used to winning, which is very important. They've won in seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade, and as a result of that they have high expectations. It's been good even for our older kids. Competition in practice has been really, really good. There's kids in that sophomore class as talented as anybody on our roster. Because of that they bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm to our team."

Kaliahni "Mimo" Jacklik will help the Lady Panthers at point guard and is a strong 3-point shooter. She averaged 9.7 points, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists per game as a freshman last year.

"She's got really good ball handling skills, sees floor really well," Rippy said. "Most importantly, she has ability to wear it out from the 3-point line. When it's all said and done, I think she'll be one of the best shooters I've ever coached."

Forward Brooke Ross gives the Lady Panthers a true low post presence and has improved her foot work. Ross led the freshmen team in scoring last year at 12.7 points and averaged 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

"She's really improved this fall," Rippy said. "Credit coach (Janet) Moore for spending time with her foot work because from where she was a year ago to where she is right now, she's improved quite a bit since ninth-grade. We're anxious to see if that will carry over to live competition."

Brooke Smith may be the Lady Panthers' most versatile player, capable of playing all five positions on the floor. Smith averaged 7.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game last year.

"Physically, she's built in such a way she can be really hard to guard," Rippy said. "She's 5-10 now and she's strong with a good base. She can post and finish around the basket with a good mid-range jumper. ... Our job is to keep her in positions where she can play fast and simple and efficient."

Sophomores Faith Ellis, Cailee Johnson and Anna Wleklinski all started for the varsity volleyball team and recently re-joined basketball. Audrey Sears, Sophia Stephenson and Rachel Rine also were big contributors on the freshman team last year.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Sydney Moorman goes up for a shot during a game last year against Prairie Grove. Moorman and the Lady Panthers open their season Nov. 10 at Gravette.