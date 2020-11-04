50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

Everyone was happy after Friday night, except the St. Annes fans at the Panther homecoming. The panthers stole the game with a 8-0 decision.

The first half was filled with lots of action from both offenses and defenses. Siloam came close to having three first half scores when they came within the Buffalo 20 yard line, but could not quite get over for the TDs. St. Annes offense wasn't out of the game at all when they came close to scoring in the closing minutes of the first half. With less than two minutes remaining in the first half, the Buffalos moved their own 28 to the Panthers' 21 yard line. As the seconds ticked away, St. Annes threw two passes from Panther 21, which fell incomplete because of good pass coverage from Siloam. With this, the score stayed at a 0-0 deadlock.

The big play of the night came with 7:58 remaining in the third quarter. Allan Jones downed a Barnett punt at the St. Annes one yard line. On second and nine, St. Annes quarterback pitched out to fullback John Jackson who fumbled in the end zone. Big senior Gary Lamont was quick to fall on the ball and getting the Panthers their only touchdown of the night. This made the score 6-0. Panther Roger Jones rushed into the end zone for the PAT to make the score 8-0, which stood the rest of the night.

This week congratulations to senior Gary Lamont for making the touchdown and his efforts. Also congratulations to Mark Barnett on his running the ball for some long gains that were needed.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

At the 11th hour of the 11th day of November 1918, the guns of war fell mercifully silent across the bloody battlefields of the Western Front.

The final curtain of World War I rolled down, ending a conflict that had been popularly, but prematurely, defined as the "war to end all wars."

More than 4.7 million Americans answered the call to serve in that relatively brief but horrible conflict. Some 116,708 of them paid the supreme price in a struggle to create, as President Woodrow Wilson would reflect, "a world...made safe for democracy."

Recognizing the need to pay tribute to veterans who had served the nation after World War I, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, in 1954, signed into law a bill redesignating Nov. 11 as Verterans Day...through which "a grateful nation, on a day dedicated to world peace, may pay proper homage to all its veterans who have contributed so much to the cause of world peace and the preservation of our way of life."

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 World War I ended with the implementation of an armistice between the Allies and Germany, an event that eventually evolved into the creation of Veterans Day.

In 2009, there were 21.9 million military veterans in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

All have stories, all have experiences, all have played their part in serving their country and all are to be honored across the nation through various events and ceremonies on Nov. 11.

Siloam Springs resident Ken Leach -- one of 7.6 million Vietnam-era veterans in the United States -- has experiences specific to him but representative of all.

Following in his three older brothers' footsteps, Leach joined the Army in September 1968, after a year out of high school, and served as a sergeant in the 5th Infantry Division in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970.

He left for war at the age of 19.

Leach said he knew he was headed to Vietnam when he qualified in basic training with an M16 when, at the time, most soldiers were issued M14s.

Stationed in Contien, Leach was at the fire base that was the furthest north in South Vietnam, near the demilitarized zone.

Mid November marks the anniversary of a 1969 mission where Leach's company was helicoptered in to assist another platoon that was under heavy fire.

It was estimated that the platoon was fighting off up to two battalions of North Vietnamese soldiers, Leach said.

A fellow soldier, known as Ticer, had his life preserved with the help of Leach in that battle.

Leach explained that enemy soldiers were prepared for the attack and zeroed in on the U.S. with their mortars. The American troops were given orders to pull back.

"That's when I found out that one of the guys (Ticer) actually made it to the top and he was up there by himself," Leach said. "So I asked (our lieutenant) 'do you want me to go get him?' and he said 'yes'."

Under the suppressive fire given by his platoon, Leach headed up the hill to retrieve Ticer who, at the time, headed toward Leach.

"That's when they shot him and he went down," Leach said. "I was able to get him and drag him to safety."

Though he suffered serious wounds, Ticer survived. For his effort, Leach was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor.

"I wasn't over there to try to get awards," Leach said when asked how it felt to be honored with the Bronze Star. "My main job was to protect my men and do the best I could with them and try to make it home in one piece. I certainly wasn't over there to win any kind of award... There's a lot of unsung heroes that have done a lot better things than what I've done and didn't get the wards."

Leach said he views Veterans Day as an important day for anyone who has served.

"It gets more special all the time," he said, then noting that freedom is the foundational reason for service among military personnel. "I'm glad there's people out there that still defend our freedom."