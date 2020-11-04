If you think personalized customer service is a thing of the past, then you haven't been to Jepson Drug and Gift in Siloam Springs. Jepson was founded in 1967, and for over 50 years has been providing fast, friendly service for prescription needs and more. From their high quality products to their personalized care, the family-owned establishment takes pride in helping customers reach their health and wellness goals. Their friendly, knowledgeable staff goes above and beyond to help with any questions you may have. And, they offer free prescription delivery in the local area.

Jepson also has a great selection of gifts and cards for all occasions. Walk in and discover your next gift idea for friends, co-workers, and family...don't forget, Christmas is just around the corner!

At Jepson Drug & Gift, their mission is to help their patients reach their health potential. And they are constantly improving their services to make sure that mission is met and exceeded. For instance, did you know that an estimated 50 percent or more of medications for chronic conditions, such as high cholesterol and diabetes, are not taken as prescribed? Called medication non-adherence, it can lead to worsening health conditions, hospitalizations and death. Whatever the reason is for medication non-adherence, Jepson Drug has a solution. Ask one of their team members how they can help. They also offer a free app that lets patients refill prescriptions around the clock, set reminders and even save on medications. Their website offers online wellness classes in diabetes, quitting smoking, weight loss and more.

Those are just a few of the ways Jepson Drug and Gift fulfills its vision to "improve the quality of life for all we serve." Stop by today, browse their gift selection and let them show you that customer service is alive and well in Siloam Springs.

Jepson Drug & Gift

623 S. Mount Olive, Siloam Springs AR, 72761

Phone: 479-524-4311

www.jepsondrug.com

Hours: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. · Saturday: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. · Sunday: Closed