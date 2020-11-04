The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team ended its season on a high note Monday.

The Panthers recovered two fumbles inside their five-yard line to thwart Springdale Southwest's scoring chances, and Siloam Springs defeated the Cougars 14-8 at Panther Stadium.

After losing its first four games of the season, Siloam Springs finished the year with wins in four of its last six games for a 4-6 record overall.

"These kids they started the year, we shot ourselves in the foot early in the first couple of games against a couple of really good Fayetteville teams," said Siloam Springs coach Jonathan Johnson. "The kids just got better and better. Just like everybody else, I'm sure, we had injuries. We had kids quarantined out. Two linemen disappeared this morning that we didn't have. We had guys get hurt all night long (Monday) and other guys stepped up. I was just real proud of not just the kids on the field but the kids that stepped in and had to go on the field that maybe wasn't expecting to play as big of a role for us. That's why you practice and they did a great job for us."

Siloam Springs lost a fumble on the opening kickoff, but Southwest gave it right back two plays later when Anthony Sandoval recovered a fumble at the two-yard line.

The Panthers' offense mounted a 98-yard scoring drive that spanned into the second to take a 7-0 lead.

Quarterback Silas Tugwell, taking snaps in place of the injured Mason Simmons, ran for 32 yards on third-and-nine to move the ball out of the shadow of the goalpost.

Jed Derwin broke back-to-back runs of eight and nine yards, and Tugwell threw a 44-yard pass to Sandoval to set up first-and-goal.

Three plays later Tugwell scored from three yards out on fourth down with 7 minutes, 12 seconds remaining before halftime for a 7-0 lead.

Siloam Springs' defense forced a Southwest punt and the Panthers took over at the Cougars' 48.

Derwin broke a 45-yard run to the three-yard line and ran in the final three yards one play later to take a 14-0 lead with 4:01 left in the half.

Southwest pulled within 14-8 with 1:12 left in the half on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Essex to Grayson Spurlock.

The Cougars got the ball to start the second half and drove inside the red zone. Essex completed a pass to Lance Daspit inside the five, but he fumbled and Devlin Husong recovered for the Panthers.

"They drove the ball down on us and we were fortunate enough to get a turnover down here when we had to have it," Johnson said.

The Panthers would hold two more times on defense before running out the remaining time.

The Panthers' defense gave up 79 rushing yards on 10 carries and 75 passing yards.

Siloam Springs finished with 140 rushing yards and 54 passing yards.

Derwin carried 20 times for 104 yards, while Tugwell had seven carries for 36 yards. Tugwell completed 3 of 4 passes for 54 yards.

"I was really proud of the kids and how they executed," Johnson said. "Silas Tugwell came in and had to take over at quarterback for Mason and did a good job of moving us down the field. Jed Derwin ran the ball hard. Those linemen guys have gotten shuffled every single week because of guys moving in and out and they did a really good job."